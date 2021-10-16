Obituary: GREGOR BYRON MCFARLAND

September 16, 1937 – October 2, 2021

Gregor Byron McFarland, 84, died at his home, Saturday, October 2, 2021.

Gregor Byron McFarland was born September 16, 1937, in Sturgis, SD, to Gladys (Holst) and George B. McFarland. He was the 8th of 10 children and was raised on the family ranch. He attended Sturgis Elementary, Bend Country School, and Morse Creek School. He graduated from Sturgis High School in 1955, and often said that high school and playing football were some of the best times of his life. He attended SDSU for 1 year before returning home to help his father on the ranch.

He winked at Ardith Kay Strong at a dance in Whitewood, SD, and the rest is history. They married November 18, 1960, and created a life together for the next 60 + years on the ranch he bought from his father. This ranch had been homesteaded in 1879, by his great-grandfather, James McFarland. There they raised their 5 children: Kristina (Tim) Todd, Kenny (Kelli) McFarland, Brenda (David) Janovy, Darla (Kevin) LaVallee, and Gerald McFarland. This ranch holds many special memories for their grandchildren: Courtney (GB) Fischbach and their children, Tucker, and Addie; Casey McFarland; Melana (Jeremy) Walston and their children, Ryder, Beckam, Teagan, and Saylor; Travis (LeighAnn) Todd; Breanna, Michael, and Nicholas Janovy; Mariah Sievert and her children Tommy and Wyatt; Cody, Carsen, and Maddie McFarland.

Gregor’s hobby was “work” and his favorite place to be and visit was “home”. He was always happiest working his cattle and land, growing his ranch, working with his “helpmate” (as his mother referred to Ardith once), and with his children working by his side. He was never too busy to pick up petrified wood or pick sweet peas to take back to his partner in life. These flowers were more appreciated than the crawdads, baby bunnies, turtles, and even baby fawns that he brought in to her at times.

He was always humble and the hardest working man anyone knew. He never wanted to ‘put on the dog’. He always wore work clothes into the bank because he ‘didn’t want them to think he had money’. Any extra pennies (and many borrowed ones) went to building the ranch. There were many happy memories of swimming breaks during the heat of haying, fun vacations (that he was usually more than ready to get home from), and many fun times enjoying friends, family and nature; especially memorable Sunday afternoon adventures after church.

He is survived by his loving wife, Ardith (who cared for him in their home until his death); his children; grandchildren; and great-grandchildren; along with many special relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Gladys; his parents-in-law, Blanche (Blake), and Ralph Strong; his grandson, Casey McFarland; four brothers; three sisters; many in-laws; and special cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends. They are now reunited in heaven celebrating his life.

A memorial has been established to Rainbow Bible ranch.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.kinkadefunerals.com .