Obituary: GUY TOD PETERSON

GUY TOD PETERSON, 60

August 5, 1960 – August 13, 2020

Fedora, South Dakota

Guy Tod Peterson, after just celebrating his 60th birthday, passed away peacefully August 13, 2020 from a hard-fought battle with prostate cancer. He was born August 5, 1960 to Clair and Bonnie (Boden) Peterson and was the fifth of six children. He spent his entire life on the farm south of Fedora, SD.

His love for farming began when he was young, raising duroc hogs and showing cattle in 4-H. He knew there was no place he would rather be than enjoying the trials and triumphs that came with the profession. Guy could regularly be found checking crops around the farm, driving around in his side-by-side, tackling the job of his never-ending weed control, and discussing the “best way” to do something. While farming, he also spent 15 years in the trucking business, hauling grain and livestock. He guided many pheasant hunters each fall, making many out-of-state friends. In more recent winters, he developed new hobbies of canning and smoking different kinds of meat that he acquired through hunting and fishing trips.

Guy graduated from Artesian High School in 1978, at which time he began farming with his Dad. It was that same year he joined the SD Army National Guard in Parkston, SD, where he was a combat engineer in the 153rd Engineer Battalion Charlie Company. He built friendships that would last a lifetime. He was honorably discharged in 1990. He was a member of the Fedora Volunteer Fire Department and Beaver Township Board for over 35 years. Guy was married to Janelle, and divorced, which blessed him with three children. Guy was proud to pass on his farming knowledge to the fourth generation when, in 2002, his oldest son, Adam, joined him in the farming operation.

For anyone who knew Guy personally they would attest that he enjoyed telling stories, listening to jokes, and discussing the latest events related to the country’s politics with friends and neighbors, until everyone ran out of stories and jokes to tell and had the problems of the world solved for the evening. His humor and character will be missed by many.

Guy is survived by his mother, Bonnie; children Adam (Mandy), Fedora, SD, Ben (Jenny), Rozet, WY, and Courtney (Dusty) Meyer, Colton, SD; siblings Gayla (Dan) Piroutek, Milesville, SD, Glenda Davenport, Adair, OK, Paul (Jeannie), Blackwell, OK, Lyle, Oklahoma City, OK, and Pennie (Jon) Tesch, Sioux City, IA; six grandchildren; his aunt Dolores (Peterson) Morrow, Punta Gorda, FL, and numerous nieces and nephews.

At 3 pm on Friday, August 21, 2020, a parade of tractors, many with implements, and the Fedora Volunteer Fire Truck, headed north on the main street of Artesian, SD, for the two mile journey to Mount Pleasant Cemetery. Leading the group was the ammunition canister with the cremains (and Guy’s pliers) in Guy’s side by side, driven by his daughter, and accompanied by his mother. Just before reaching the cemetery, the parade passed under an arch with a large American flag, held in place by chains and two tele-handlers, one on each side of the road. A fitting way to honor an American farmer!

After the burial, Guy’s friends and family gathered for a Celebration of Life at his farm home. Stories, memories, and prayer were offered in Guy’s honor. Supper was served.