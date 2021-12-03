Obituary: HAROLD R. CAMPBELL

HAROLD R. CAMPBELL

Provided Photo

February 11, 1944 – November 29, 2021

The Funeral Service for Harold R. Campbell, age 77 of McIntosh, will be held at 11:00am MT Saturday, December 4, 2021 at the McIntosh School Gymnasium. Rev John Amundson will officiate with burial in the McIntosh Cemetery.

The Funeral Service will be livestreamed on the website http://www.evansonjensenfuneralhome.com and going to Harold’s obituary and clicking on “view funeral service here”.

A Public Visitation will be held at 4:00pm on Friday afternoon followed by a family service at 6:00pm at the First Presbyterian Church in McIntosh.

Special music will be provided by Deb Trullinger.

Serving as Active Casketbearers are Grandsons, Royal Harsche, Robby Campbell, Bryce Keigley, Lukas Chase, Logan Chase, Colter Schenbeck, Campbel Schenbeck, Boedy Schenbeck, Garret Schenbeck.

Serving as Honorary Casketbearers are Granddaughters, Miranda Webber, Antionette Harsche, Mikayla Harsche, Lacey Larson, Melissa Murray, Jennifer Campbell, Brandy Carlson, Kelsey Nygaard, Karley Sugg, Olivia Chase.

Harold Robert Campbell was born February 11, 1944, in Lemmon, SD, to Robert A. and Josephine (Deutsch) Campbell. He grew up on the family ranch 12 miles south of McIntosh. He attended rural school through the 4th grade at the White Shirt Country School. He was a cantankerous little fellow, getting kicked out of school when he was in kindergarten. A fact he only shared after his Great-Grandson experienced the same punishment. He started his 5th grade year at McIntosh Elementary School. He graduated from McIntosh High School in 1962. He then attended South Dakota State University in Brooking obtaining a degree in Animal Science in 1966. It was at a freshman orientation dance the first day of college that Harold saw a group of people talking and noticed a dark-haired gal with a cute posterior profile. That posterior ended up belonging to Sharon Holm. Sharon remembers some guy poking his head into the circle and asking her to dance. She said, “Yes”, and Sharon and Harold danced together for over 45 years.

Harold and Sharon were united in marriage on June 28, 1964 in Redfield, SD. Harold lovingly referred to Sharon as his June Bride. Following college, they moved to Renner, SD where Harold worked for John Morrell. Five children, Marcia, Robert, Rebecca, Lana, and Amy were born to this union.

In 1970, the Campbell’s purchased a ranch north of McIntosh. Harold took his bride and young family to their home behind the butte. Many joyous years were spent on the ranch. From 1970 to the mid 80’s Harold ranched with his brother, Harvey. The Campbell Bros. began raising Hereford cattle. But it wasn’t to long before Harold’s eye was caught by the Red Angus breed. They soon switched their breeding program. The Campbell Red Angus name has grown throughout the years. In the mid 90’s it had grown to be one of the top ten largest herds in the nation. In 2010 his son, Robert, took over the reins of Campbell Red Angus. Harold remained on the home place serving as advisor and “ranch hand” until his passing.

Harold taught Vet’s Ag School to Veterans in the McIntosh and surrounding area in the mid 70’s. The Vets were able to utilize their GI Bill and get valuable training on farming and ranching operations. Many of these students are still farming and ranching in the area to this day. Several have attributed Harold’s teaching to giving them the start they needed. Harold’s kids can remember fondly being able to attend a class now and then, particularly when he would show Laurel and Hardy movies.

Harold also was an auctioneer. In 1976 he attended auctioneer’s school in Billings, Montana. Harold auctioned with several partners over the years. It was at these auctions that the kids learned how to be ring men, take bids and of course display the goods to be sold. It was those skills that the family later put into use at many wedding dance with the selling of the garter. The last garter auction Harold cried was at his grandson Royal’s wedding this past July.

Harold was an avid 4-H supporter. He was a 4-Her as a kid, as were his kids and several grandkids. During the years that his kids and grandkids showed market beef steers there was always a Campbell steer or two or three in the overall market steer class. There was a “Campbell Kid” showing at the Grant County Fair from 1971 until 2018. Harold was also on the fair board in Grant Count for over 20 years.

One of Harold’s hobbies was horse and buggies. He had accrued quite a collection over the years. He and Sharon enjoyed dressing in pioneer regalia and driving their paint team in the centennial parades. Harold also had the pleasure of driving a team of Belgium’s pulling his three-seat buggy to escort his granddaughter’s on her wedding day at the ranch.

After Harold “retired” he liked to say he became a professional Grandpa. He enjoyed traveling through North and South Dakota attending various events of his grandchildren and great-children.

Harold was lucky enough to be doted upon by his five children. When he was diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and a blood disorder, they were all at the ready to help him whether it be to take him to his appointments, go grocery shopping or just to lend a hand. Robert said the girls spoiled him, but they had other ideas.

Whether you called him Dad, Brother, Grandpa, Uncle, Grandpa Great, Cousin, Old Papa or simply a friend, everyone was touched by Harold. Branding workers, hired hands, school teachers and many others never left the ranch without a hearty meal which ended with the question, “Did you get enough?”

Harold passed away with his children and their spouses by his side on Monday, November 29, 2021 at St. Alexius Medical Center in Bismarck, ND at the age of 77 years 9 months and 18 days following a sudden illness.

Grateful to have been blessed with the soft spoken Irishman are his children: Marcia (Leroy) Harsche, Robert (Kara) Campbell, Becky (Greg) Eisenbarth, Lana (Darren) Chase & Amy (Tom) Metz. Also holding Harold dear are his Grandchildren: Miranda (Josh) Webber, Antionette Harsche (Congo Hawes), Royal (Krystal Y.) Harsche, Mikayla Harsche, Lacey (Darren) Larson, Melissa (Alex) Murray, Robby Campbell, Jenny Campbell, Brandy Carlson, Bryce (Chelsey) Keigley, Kelsey (Aaron) Nygaard, Karley (Dillon) Sugg, Lukas Chase, Logan Chase, Olivia Chase, Colter Schenbeck, Campbell Schenbeck, Boedy Schenbeck, and Garret Schenbeck; Great-Grandchildren: Austin Peterson, Kaelynn Webber, Trenton & Gage Hawes, Greyson Ynfante, Richard Scholes, Sage, Abel & Areya Larson, Braylon Keigley, Payton & Jolynn Southard, Lilyan & Kaitlyn Carlson, Parker, Jaxzen & Hunter Keigley, Blaine, McCoy & Sayler Nygaard, Ellie, Killian & Ravynn Sugg, & Hazlynn Schenbeck; Siblings, Elaine (Claire) Stymeist, Harvey Campbell, and Lloyd (Vicki) Campbell; two sisters-in-law, Evelyn Holm and Trudy Vickerman; many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Also to have shared a special place in Harold’s life were many extended family to numerous to mention.

Harold was preceded in death by his loving wife, Sharon; one grandson, Neulyn Harsche; his parents, Robert A & Josephine Campbell; sister and brother-in-law, Evelyn & Tim Dirk; In-laws, Melvin & Gertrude Holm; Brothers-in-law, Steven, Matt & Mark Holm.

Cards can be mailed to Robert Campbell, 5096 95th St. SW, McIntosh, SD 57641