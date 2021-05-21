Obituary: Herris Lambley

Herris Lambley

Provided Photo

Herris Lambley, 82

May 11, 1938 – April 23, 2021

Burke, South Dakota

Herris Gene Lambley was born May 11, 1938 to Ulyse and Lucille Lambley at Ainsworth, Ne. Herris went to heaven April 23, 2021 at the Community Memorial Hospital in Burke, SD at the age of 82 years.

Herris was the 2nd son of his family. His childhood days shaped his adult life. He shared stories many times over from his growing up years. Every story had the common themes of hard work, fun, and family. Many pony stories and mischievous shenanigans that he and his siblings and cousins got into intrigued us to have him “tell us more”. Everyone loved listening to him and often wondered how he ever reached adulthood.

He received his education as an Ainsworth Bulldog being in the class of 1956. Herris married Mary Hagerman, May 26, 1957 at the United Methodist Church in Ainsworth. Their 3 children, Jolene, Donivan, and Karen completed their family. They made their home on a ranch in Keya Paha County Nebraska raising Hereford cattle, milking cows, and doing whatever it took to take care of his family. In 1967 he took a giant leap and bought a sale barn in Burke, SD. Herris’s roots were deep in the auction business as his grandfather and father were in the auction business also. Herris treated each customer with gratitude for their business and thanks to thousands of customers who put their trust in him; he built a business he was very proud of. After 47 years of ownership of Burke Livestock, Herris decided on semi-retirement from the auction business and sold the business to the next generation and focused on his own ranch life. He loved this life and taking care of cattle was his passion. Grandson KC and Donivan took him on his last pass through the pasture just days prior to his passing. He glowed seeing the newborn calves and the overall condition of the herd.

Above all other were his family and the next generation. He loved helping kids get a start in the livestock business. Whether it be giving them a loan to purchase something or as generous as giving them a calf or hog to raise. He employed numerous kids during his reign as a business owner and enjoyed everyone that did their job. It was simple in his eyes; show up on time, complete their work, and you were rewarded. If you were a slacker you got one more chance to do it right or don’t come back. His goal was to always try to help the younger generation. If you wanted to work hard and help yourself then he would help you.

Along with running a full time business, Herris was a Little League Baseball coach, Burke Fire Department girls’ softball coach, city council member, a Master Mason of the Burke Lodge #148, and a volunteer for the Burke Fire Department for 35 years.

Herris never missed a sporting event his kids, grand and great grandchildren participated in. Always encouraging them to do their best. If there was a baseball game, he was there. Nothing came before work but ball games were the exception. He was a great umpire from the bleachers! He was honored to throw the first pitch at the State Amateur Baseball tournament last fall.

Herris enjoyed dancing; he would glide across the dance floor and jitterbug while keeping perfect time to the music. A cherry pop and he was good to go all night. He also loved to play cards. First on the list was a good game of pitch (for money of course). The rules were always “Sale Barn Rules” meaning no cinch bids! The family would end a holiday gathering with a game of pitch or several games or until Herris got his money back. He would be found at Herrick Legion on Friday nights playing pitch with a group of friends.

He was also an avid coyote hunter. He raised and trained greyhounds to hunt coyotes. If you are dare devilish type of person just get in with a coyote hunter. He took many on a few wild rides and went through several pickups, (dog wagons). He lived to say “there he goes”. Above all other hobbies his favorite would be going to a sale and buying cattle. He knew value when he saw it and he craved the next opportunity to hear the auctioneer say “sold Buyer #9. He always told his family “it takes a smart man to make a dollar but a smarter one to keep it”. He had a way of buying on the low and selling on the high.

Herris knew his Lord and was baptized in 1987. He was a member of the United Methodist Church in Burke, SD. Herris left a legacy that his family will hold dear and pass on to the next generations.

Missing him greatly are his 3 children; Jolene (David) VanMetre, Donivan, and Karen (Tim) Martin. Eight grandchildren, LaNeal (Jim) Schonebaum, Jeremy (Kellie) Martin, Chisum (Kaira) Lambley, Derreck (Danielle) Martin, Tyler (Val) VanMetre, Dillon Lambley, KayCee (Natasha) Martin and Cheyenne Lambley. 14 great grandchildren; Jayder, Jakoby, Jazlee and Jeven Schonebaum, Kendrik and Declan Martin, Ryggan, Ryken and Remington Lambley, Claire and Morgan Martin, Alese and Emerson VanMetre and Taylee Gant. Sister Lolita Taylor and Brother Gary (LaVella) Lambley and many nephews, nieces, cousins, and countless friends.

Herris is preceded in death by his wife, Mary, parents; Ulyse and Lucille Lambley, Brother Tommy Lambley and brother in law Jerry Taylor, daughter in law Brenda Lambley, granddaughter in-law Kyndra Lambley. In-laws; Leo and Shirley Skovsende, Dick Hagerman, and Lawrence and Lillian Hagerman.

Funeral services were held on Friday, April 30, 2021 at the Burke Civic Center in Burke, South Dakota. Burial was in the Herrick Cemetery, Herrick, South Dakota.