Obituary: HUGH E. INGALLS

HUGH E. INGALLS

Provided Photo

December 29, 1929 – February 12, 2025

Hugh E. Ingalls, 95, of Maurine, SD, died Wednesday, Feb.12, 2025, at Monument Health Sturgis Hospital. His loving and devoted wife of 74 years, Eleanor, died eight days earlier.

Hugh was born Dec. 29, 1929, in Faith, SD. He was the second of five children born to Lawrence and Marie Ingalls.

Hugh experienced hardships early in his life. His mother died when he was 9 years old, and the Depression made life difficult for the family. As a result, Hugh grew up shouldering responsibilities beyond his years. The values of honesty, hard work, perseverance and a striving for excellence instilled in him by his family and his faith in God enabled Hugh to let hardships help shape him into an effective and inspiring leader and a kind and generous person.

He attended grades 1-8 at Royal Center School in Meade County and graduated from Sturgis High School and South Dakota State University. While attending SDHU, Hugh became a pilot and enjoyed owning and flying airplanes throughout his life.

Hugh has been widely recognized in the state cattle industry and nationally as a “true stockman” who volunteered to promote the cattle industry and the Angus breed. Cattlemen across the state sought his leadership in local and state organizations, respecting his honesty, integrity, calm disposition and skill in handling challenges.

He served more than 40 years as a delegate to the National Angus Convention. He also served on the board of directors of the Central States Fair and the Black Hills Stock Show and helped lead the Livestock Committee for 20 years, acting as “Livestock Ambassador” to thousands of cattlemen.

Hugh also served many years on school boards, as a 4-H leader and in his local church. Hugh and Eleanor together built a legacy of hospitality and excellence. They instilled these same values in their six children.

Hugh received many awards over the years, including South Dakota State University’s Eminent Rancher award and the Black Hill Stock Shows Stockman of the Year and Silver Spur awards. He was an American Angus Association Heritage Foundation inductee.

This past September, Hugh was inducted into the South Dakota Hall of Fame. In his induction speech, Hugh humbly thanked the many great partners throughout his life, including family, neighbors and associates. First and foremost, he thanked Eleanor. “She has been by my side through both good and challenging times,” he said. “I would not be here receiving this prestigious award without her love and support.”

Beyond the accolades and awards, Hugh was a loving and caring husband, parent, grandparent, neighbor and friend. He was guided by his faith in God and his savior Jesus Christ. He was honorable and always tried to do the right thing and be there for others. He was humble and kind. He loved people. He will be greatly missed.

Hugh is survived by his six children: Marie (Daniel) Shilling, Peggy Rahn, Dan Ingalls (Monica Obregon), Kenny (Dana) Ingalls, Beth (Terry) Hotchkiss, and Laila (Phillip) Brownlee; 18 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren; and 2 great-great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters Elaine (Neal) Rowett and Virginia Brandt; sister-in-law Jean Lewton, Sandi Boe and Connie Boe and brother-in-law George Boe; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death his wife Eleanor, his parents Lawrence and Marie Ingalls, his sister and brother-in-law, Mable and Calvin Stomprud, brother and sister-in-law Dale and Marie Ingalls, brother-in-law Mike Brandt, stepmother Ann Ingalls, and son-in-law Fred Lambing.

A memorial has been established to Cedar Canyon Bible Camp. Donations can be directed to Kinkade Funeral Home or sent to Cedar Canyon Camp, in care of Prairie Home Church, 17010 US Highway 212, Faith, SD 57626.