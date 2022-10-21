Obituary: JAMES E. MAUPIN

JAMES E. MAUPIN

Provided Photo

May 28, 1949 – September 25, 2022

James E. “Jim” Maupin (Hulett, WY) was born May 28, 1949 in Pierre, SD; the son of Thomas J. and Christine Maupin of Eagle Butte, SD. In 1952, the family moved to the ranch south of Alzada, MT just over the Wyoming line, where they raised registered Hereford bulls for many years.

Jim attended the Antelope Gulch Grade School near the ranch and graduated from Hulett High School in 1967. While in high school, he participated in football, track and wrestling. During high school, Jim boarded with the Charlie Moore and Glenn Bush families and their sons became his life long friends as did the Lee Willey children that lived nearby.

He continued to ranch after high school with his parents until their deaths in 1978. On October 5, 1974 he married Chris Kinghorn in Belle Fourche, SD. Jim was still doing what he loved, fishing, hunting and ranching with his sons, Tom and Charles, until his death while attending an auction sale on Sunday, September 25, 2022 in Belle Fourche, SD.

Jim is survived by his wife, Chris, sons, Tom and daughter-in-law, Rebecca and his beloved grandchildren. Thomas and Riley of Sundance, WY; son Charles, Sturgis, SD and brother Baine Maupin, Buffalo, SD and many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Jim’s services were held in Hulett with long time family friends, Jim Hunt and John Kaiser conducting the service. Services and video may be viewed on Kline funeral home of Belle Fourche, SD. Condolences can be sent to Chris Maupin, Box 252, Hulett, WY, 82720.