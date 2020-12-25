Obituary: JAMES “JIM” L HURLBUT

JAMES "JIM" L HURLBUT

JAMES “JIM” L

HURLBUT, 88

June 28, 1932 – November 10, 2020

Clark, South Dakota

James L. “Jim” Hurlbut age 88, Clark, SD. died in Watertown, SD November 10, 2020 following a brief illness.

James Lester Hurlbut was born in Raymond Township on June 28th 1932 Raymond SD to Lester and Mattie “Young” Hurlbut. The family started Hurlbut Angus in 1943 which is a 77 year Historic Angus Herd. Jim attended school in Raymond where he played basketball and baseball, graduated from Raymond high School in 1950.

Jim served honorably in the military from 1953-1955 as a Corporal in the U.S. Army. He married Darlene Corkin in 1951 and they were blessed with son Rod in 1956 and daughter, Tami in 1959.The couple would later divorce. Jim married Janet Hanson on Dec.8th, 1979 and gained step-children Scott, Bruce, and Pam.

He was past President and member of the SD Angus Association, and life time member of the American Angus Association. He was honored that Certified Angus Beef selected Hurlbut Angus to have the CAB logo (1of40) painted on the barn. He was one of the original members of the Raymond 4-H Club, a Clark County 4-H Leader for 30 years, member of the American Legion Baker Post #209 in Raymond and member of the First Presbyterian Church of Raymond.

He loved his family above everything else. Jim loved hunting pheasants and deer with family and friends. Opening weekend was a national holiday!!! He thoroughly enjoyed going to the farm every day, attending the events of grandkids and great grandkids. Livestock shows, rodeos and sporting events.

Grateful for having shared in his life are his wife Janet, children Rod (Mary) Hurlbut of Raymond, SD, Tami (Lowell) Pfleger Rapid City, SD. Scott (Carol) Hanson Owatonna, MN, Bruce (Doreen) Hanson Alexandria, SD, 19 grandchildren, 18 great grandchildren, brother Dean (Gloria) Hurlbut, St Joseph, MO.

Preceeding him in death are his parents Lester and Mattie Hurlbut & step-daughter Pam Hanson.