Obituary: Janice Hammerquist

Janice Hammerquist

March 7, 1945 – April 24, 2022

Janice C. (Reeves) Hammerquist, 77, of Rapid City passed away on Sunday, April 24, 2022, at Monument Health after a tragic fall while suffering from Alzheimer’s.

Services were held Saturday April 30, 2022 at Rapid Valley United Methodist Church, with burial following at the Caputa Cemetery. Online condolences can be left at http://www.osheimschmidt.com

Janice Cora Reeves was born on March 7, 1945, in Rapid City, South Dakota to B.M. and Erma (Meyer) Reeves of Owanka, South Dakota. She grew up (but not so tall) on the family farm and treasured the childhood she experienced, still calling her parents “Mother” and “Daddy” affectionately until her death.

Her life was changed a large amount when she married the most humorous and physically strong man she had ever met, Jerry Hammerquist of Caputa. They married on December 7, 1963, in Wicksville, South Dakota and honeymooned in the most romantic motel available in Nemo, South Dakota. They were the love of each other’s life.

Janice was always a star student and attended Fuller, Simon, and Harmony Schools and skipped the 3rd grade and then went on to graduate from New Underwood High School in 1962. While attending high school, she boarded with the Kelso and Bills families. She went on to begin her career in legal administrative assistant with her first job at Seiler Brady Law Firm. She then stayed home to raise the kids and returned to work after Kris was diagnosed with diabetes in 1975. She enjoyed her work at Gunderson, Farrar, Aldrich, Warder, DeMersseman and Jensen Law Firm for many years. She then had a stint with First Bank but missed working in law and began with the U.S. Attorney’s Office in approximately 1983 and retiring in 2007.

After retirement, her full-time job became monitoring Jerry’s jokes for political correctness and repetitiveness. She did not enjoy much success in this position. Her hobbies included golf, walking, and hiking with the Divas in the Appalachians, the Grand Canyon, the Grand Tetons, and throughout the Black Hills.

She is survived by her husband of 58 years, Jerry, of Caputa, son Jay Hammerquist (Theresa) and daughter Kris Schmanski (Tom) both of Rapid City. Grandchildren Lexie Yang (Raphael) of St. Louis, Kristina Hammerquist of Mobile, Alabama and Annika Hammerquist of Manchester, New Hampshire, Andrew Schmanski of Omaha, NE and Kaz Schmanski of Minneapolis, MN, Jane Schmanski (Matt Bird) of Rowlett, Texas, and Sara Schmanski of Sioux Falls. One Great granddaughter Via Yang of St. Louis. One brother, Wes Reeves (Judy) of Owanka, SD and one sister Kelly Wilsey (Tom) of Spearfish, SD. Two special life-long friends Darlene Nilson and Delores Knuppe, and numerous nephews and nieces who she loved and enjoyed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, B.M. and Erma Reeves.

A memorial has been established for Storybook Island in Rapid City.