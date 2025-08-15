Obituary: JASON AARON SCHMIDT

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

JASON AARON SCHMIDT

August 4, 1971 – August 8, 2025

Jason Aaron Schmidt, 54, of Crystal Springs, North Dakota was called home to his Heavenly Father on August 8, 2025, leaving behind a legacy of hard work, advocacy, and devotion to his family.

Jason was born on August 4, 1971, to Ivan and Mary Schmidt in Jamestown, North Dakota. He grew up active in FFA, 4-H, basketball and helping on his family farm. He graduated from Tappen High School in 1989. Jason’s desire to learn and passion for agriculture took him to North Dakota State University, where he proudly became a Bison. He earned a bachelor’s degree in animal science and a minor in agriculture economics. Jason also participated in Saddle and Sirloin, competed on the NDSU Meats Judging Team, and – most importantly- met the love of his life, Serena.

Jason and Serena were married on July 9, 1994, and together had four children: Paige, Austin, Madelyn, and Ava. Their children and all their accomplishments were Jason’s greatest pride and joy.

Jason, his son Austin, and father Ivan operated a cow-calf and backgrounding operation, which was his true passion. Jason was so proud of his red cows, green tractors and North Dakota raised beef.

Jason was a forward thinker who defended his livelihood as a strong advocate for agriculture and his community through his involvement in many boards and organizations. He was a loyal member of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, National Cattlemen’s Beef Association, North Dakota Beef Commission, Kidder County School Board, Crystal Springs Township, St. Paul’s Catholic Church, Kidder County FFA Chapter Advisory Board, Tappen Ag 4-H Leader, Kidder County Extension Advisory Council, Young Cattlemen’s Conference, North Dakota Farm Bureau, and North Dakota Farmer’s Union.

Being just a member was never an option for Jason; his strong leadership skills led him into many executive positions. Jason was the President of the Kidder County School Board, Supervisor for the Crystal Springs Township, Co-Chair of the Safety and Production Innovation Committee for the Cattlemen’s Beef Board, newly elected to North Dakota’s State Board of Agricultural Research and Education, past chairman of the North Dakota Beef Commission, Past President of the North Dakota Stockmen’s Association, and past Region 7 Vice President for the National Cattlemen’s Beef Association.

Jason’s legacy is not measured only by the titles he held, but by the lives he touched and the example he set. He had a way of making everyone feel welcome—whether through a firm handshake, a quick-witted remark, or a genuine interest in others’ lives. If a love for family and dedication to agriculture could have kept someone here forever, Jason would still be with us today. Through his family, cattle, community involvement, and contagious personality, Jason left a lasting impact that will live on through the next generation and be carried forward by his family.

He is survived by his wife Serena and children Paige (Jayden), Austin, Madelyn, and Ava. Parents Ivan and Mary Schmidt. Sister Cassie (Scott) Weness. Brother Jeremy Schmidt. And many nieces, nephews, cousins, aunts, and uncles – all of whom he cherished.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents William and Anita Schmidt, and Aaron and Bonnie Rolf, and father-in-law, Leo Mock.

A visitation will be held Friday, August 15th, from 4:30 – 6:30 PM, at the Saint Paul’s Catholic Church, 123 Main St N, Tappen, ND. A rosary/vigil service will began at 6:30 PM followed by a time of sharing.

Funeral mass will be held on Saturday, August 16th, at 11:00 AM, at the Kidder County High School Gymnasium, 101 4th St NE, Steele, ND. A luncheon following the ceremony will be held at the school. A livestream link will be provided soon.

The burial will take place following lunch at Fisher Cemetery in Tappen.