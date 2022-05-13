Obituary: JAY ANDERBERG

JAY ANDERBERG

Provided Photo

October 31, 1935 – May 6, 2022

Jay Anderberg, of Miller, passed away Friday, May 6, 2022, at the Avera Hand County Memorial Hospital in Miller.

A long-time businessman, owner of Miller Livestock Sales Company for 33 years, paid his final entry fee to all the rodeos in the sky.

Jay was born on October 31, 1935, in Aberdeen, South Dakota. After ranching in Forbes, North Dakota, and Mahto, South Dakota, he purchased the sale barn and continued ranching in Hand County.

He sold the sale barn and moved to his ranch in the Wessington hills. He loved ranching, his horses, and black Angus cows.

Jay is survived by his wife; children; grandchildren; great grandchildren and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorials can be directed to the Miller High School Rodeo Club, 20402 363rd Ave. St. Lawrence, SD 57373.

A celebration of life will be planned at a later date.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Jay’s arrangements. Visit http://www.familyfuneralhome.net