Obituary: JOHN DALE MUTCHLER

JOHN DALE MUTCHLER, 51

October 20, 1968 – August 2, 2020

Newell, South Dakota

John Dale (JD) Mutchler, age 51 of Newell, SD passed away on Sunday, August 2, 2020 at his home.

He was born on October 20, 1968 in Rapid City to Neil and Margaret Mutchler of Mud Butte, SD. He grew up and attended high school in Newell, SD where he graduated in 1987. He moved to Mud Butte and worked on the Mutchler Ranch, raising Hereford cattle.

He married Danelle Mutchler on September 20, 1997. Together with their children, Tyler, Megan and Prestyn, they welcomed another son, Caleb in 2001. He continued to ranch in Mud Butte, and soon became busy taking his kids to ropings, rodeos, and following their athletic teams and other activities from elementary school through college. He loved his kids, but he had an even bigger place in his heart for his grandchildren, who will always remember “Papa JD” in every tall man they see with a cowboy hat.

He also enjoyed spending time with his wife Danelle, no matter what they were doing – marathons, camping, paddle boating. He would always be up for a new adventure, clad in his cowboy hat, denim western shirt, Hawaiian swimming trunks and crocs.

JD was known by many, and had many long-lived friendships. His personality matched that of his horses: sometimes stubborn and wild, but gentle-mannered. He always had a sarcastic joke to tell (mostly inappropriate ones) and liked to make people laugh. Each joke was always followed by a big smile and a belly laugh. He loved kids, and developed a passion of helping and teaching kids to rope. Over the last few years he helped build the arena into a place where kids could learn to love rodeo as much as he did.

He wanted to live, to share many more moments with his wife and family. He wanted to run his ranch, carrying on the Mutchler name. He wanted to watch his grandkids bounce on the backs of horses he made “kid broke” himself. He fought the hardest battle of his life for many years, and is finally at peace.

The family extends their most sincere thanks to all of those who cared for JD and his family throughout his life. Your help was what did and will continue to hold his family together for many years to come.

JD is survived by his wife of 24 years, Danelle (Conitz) Mutchler. His children, Tyler (Jordynn) Mutchler, Megan Dix, Prestyn Novak and Caleb Mutchler. His grandchildren, Josie Dix (age 2) and Tilden Mutchler (age 1). His mother, Margaret (Bauer) Mutchler. His brothers, Marvin (Teka) Mutchler and Bill (Tricia) Mutchler, numerous uncles, aunts, cousins, nieces, a nephew and his loyal pal, Roper.

He is preceded in death by his father, Neil Mutchler, and infant sister, Mary Mutchler.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, August 6, from 5-7pm at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis, SD. Funeral will be held Friday, August 7, at 1pm at the Newell Rodeo Arena. A family burial will take place afterward. The family invites all to join them for a luncheon at the Newell Ram Sale Building afterward.