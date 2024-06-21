Obituary: KEITH ROBERT FAWCETT

KEITH ROBERT FAWCETT

Provided Photo

October 22, 1959 – June 7, 2024

Keith Robert Fawcett, 64, of Ree Heights, passed away Friday, June 7, 2024, at Highmore Health, after an intense battle with cancer with his wife at his side.

Funeral service were held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, June 14, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church, Miller, with Rev. Rhonda Wellsandt-Zell officiating. Lunch was followed at the Miller Community Center and then burial at Morningside Cemetery, Ree Heights, SD. Visitation was held from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m., Thursday, June 13, 2024, followed by a 7:00 p.m. prayer service, at the church.

Keith was born to Robert and Marjean (Diede) Fawcett as the third child of three, the only son and the 4th generation to thrive on the ranch, which would become known as Fawcett’s Elm Creek Ranch. Showing cattle in 4-H, go carts, and dirt bikes filled his childhood with cousins and neighbors alongside the typical work that was to be done. He graduated from Miller High School in 1977 and pursued his secondary education at the school of hard knocks as he devoted his life to the ranch. He was quick to lift an eyebrow to any conversation that college was the only path to success.

Shortly after establishing himself at the ranch, Keith married Cheryl Busse in July of 1980 and began their family raising kids within the wide-open spaces of Green Valley. After his kids grew, it was time for the grandkids to run around the ranch and those grandkids gave him great joy. Being able to attend the activities of the older grandkids was a highlight for him and the thought of not being there to watch was something that weighed heavy on his heart. Their success in the show ring and sporting events made him proud. The younger grandkids always brightened his days, an example would be Marty who would spend time sitting on his lap watching sales on the computer and raising her hand to bid when he was no longer able to go outside.

As if the ranch did not keep him busy enough he was also active throughout many organizations: Hand County Livestock and Crop Association director for 25 years, Board of director for Western Jr Livestock Show, Keith and Cheryl were Jr Advisors for the South Dakota Junior Hereford Association 1994-2004, South Dakota Beef Breeds Council representative helped initiate SD Hereford’s involvement in Dakota Fest, hosted and organized SD Hereford Tours, Vice President of the SD Hereford Association, Hand County Ag Producer of the year 1999, National Hereford Board 2010-2014, 2017 Seed Stock Producer of the Year recognized by the SD Hereford Association, Honorary Member of SD Hereford Association 2023. all things Hereford and Juniors within South Dakota have felt his impact directly or indirectly.

He will be deeply missed by his wife, Cheryl; children: Daniel (Kyla), Matthew, Erin (Adam) Kaufmann, and Kris (Weston) Kusser; six grandkids: Hollis, Ivy, Falon, Jensen, Marty, and Kal.; two siblings, Peg (Steve) Busse and Kim (Bill) Priest; and numerous nephews, nieces, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Marjean Fawcett.

Reck Funeral Home of Miller has been entrusted with Keith’s arrangements.