Obituary: KENNETH “KENNY” CHARLES HASS

KENNETH "KENNY" CHARLES HASS

Provided Photo

September 25, 1950 – August 16, 2025

Memorial services for Kenneth “Kenny” Charles Haas, 74, will be 1pm Monday, September 15, 2025, at the Rendezvous Center on the Goshen County Fair Grounds with Pastor Todd Busenitz officiating. Ken passed away on Saturday, August 16, 2025, peacefully at home with his family. Cremation has taken place.

Kenneth Charles Haas was born in Torrington, Wyoming on September 25,1950, to Lora Mae (McIntosh) and Hubert L. Haas. He was the fifth of seven children and the youngest son. Kenny was raised in the Veteran community and graduated as a Goshen Hole Spartan, in 1969. After high school he judged livestock at Casper College and received a degree in Animal Science from the University of Wyoming. Sports encompassed his youth where Kenny excelled as an all-state athlete in baseball, football, basketball and track. Ken was proud to follow his children and grandchildren through their sporting endeavors. In October of 1973 he married Charlene Boner of Lusk. They had two sons, Kirk Charles and Kevin Jordon. The family home was on the Boner Ranch north of Lusk. Charlene later moved to Laramie and Kenny remained on the ranch. At the Wyoming State Fair, he met Heather Braman; they were married in August of 2001. To this union was born Kendall Christine. Kenny’s legacy was his three children and grandchildren. His greatest joy was seeing them in the showring, showcasing cattle with the KC brand. There were many

rosettes, banners, buckles, trophies and memories collected over the years. The Haas family was rooted in agriculture. His love of livestock started in childhood with bum lambs and quickly moved to Angus cattle. Kenny’s grandfather George F. Haas was credited with bringing the first registered Angus cattle into Wyoming with the purchase of a bull in 1935. Angus cattle were his heritage. Beginning in the fall of 1973, he owned and operated a custom cattle fitting service. Ken was partner in a registered Angus business

with his brother, Bill. In 1976 Kenny moved his part of the operation to the Boner Ranch. Kenny and Charlene continued to grow the herd. In 1983 was the first annual ‘Right Combination Bull’ sale. He relocated the herd to the current place in LaGrange, in 1985. There have been several improvements made to the place including a sale barn where he has held the annual production sale for the past 25 years. Ken and Heather were devoted to raising the right combination cattle with high carcass genetics, longevity, strong fertility, and maternal traits. Ken belonged to 4H, FFA, the Wyoming Angus Association and the American Angus Association. In 1982, he made the “Who’s Who in the Western Livestock Industry” – a

collection of biographies of the leaders in the industry. Kenny’s favorite time of the year was fair time, especially the Wyoming State Fair. He loved apple pie, Schwans ice cream, Hershey’s kisses and a good, certified Angus steak. Ken is survived by his wife Heather; children, Kirk (Stephanie) of LaGrange, Kevin (Jamie) of Crawford, NE, Kendall of LaGrange; grandchildren, Dr. Chloe (Eber) Mendez of Bloomfield,

NM, Luke of LaGrange and Liam of LaGrange; great granddaughter, Nora Eden Mendez; siblings, Marilyn (Pat) Herring, George Haas, Carolyn Ward, Jackie (Kevin) Nickel, Sherry (Dan) Espeland; sister-in-law Dana Haas; mother-in-law, Cindy Mukenschnabl; in-laws, Ward Braman, Ryan (Amy) Braman, Anna Callahan, and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Hubert and Lora Mae Haas; brother, Bill Haas; brother-in-law, Bill Ward; nephew Crocket Herring; father in laws, Mike Braman and Bob Mukenschnabl. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to LaGrange Volunteer Fire Department or Ken Haas Memorial; funds will go toward youth Angus organizations.