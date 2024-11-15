Obituary: LARRY M. ROSANDER

LARRY M. ROSANDER

November 2, 1942 – November 4, 2024

Larry M. Rosander, 82, of Wolbach, Nebraska passed away on November 4, 2024, surrounded by his family, at Brookfield Park in St. Paul, Nebraska.

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, November 9, 2024, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Wolbach, Nebraska, with Vicar Abigail Vetick officiating. Interment will be in the Hillside Cemetery in Wolbach.

Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 PM on Friday at the church. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the family to be designated at a later date. Jacobsen-Greenway-Dietz Funeral Home in St. Paul is assisting the family.

Larry was born on November 2, 1942, in Dupree, South Dakota to Eldon and Luverne (Isley) Rosander. He grew up on a ranch and was a student in Isabel before graduating high school from the Technical School of Agriculture in Brookings, SD. He entered the U.S. Navy in 1962 spending time in Japan and Vietnam and was honorably discharged in 1966. After the Navy, Larry began working as a lineman in Minnesota and many other Midwest and Northwestern states. While building a transmission powerline from South Dakota to Grand Island Nebraska he met and married Sharon Larson in 1970. In 1973, the couple moved to Nebraska to ranch and raise their 2 children. The couple later divorced.

Larry was known to his family and friends as a cowboy, rancher and cattle buyer. Larrry was an active cattle buyer from the late 80’s through 2022. He spent the majority of his time at sale barns in Nebraska and South Dakota buying feeder cattle for many feedlots throughout the Midwest and had the reputation of only buying the best. He was a true outdoorsman who enjoyed rodeoing, training calf roping horses, hunting, fishing and reloading shells. After moving back to South Dakota, he enjoyed collecting older western art and artifacts for the “museum” in his basement. Larry was very proud of his kids, grandkids and family. His favorite thing to do was to spend time with his family and friends.

Those left to cherish his memory include his former wife, Sharon Rosander of Wolbach; son, Michael (Brandie) Rosander of Wolbach; daughter, Taralynn Rosander of McKinney, TX; grandchildren, Morgan, Wyatt, Taylor, and Lauryn; nephews, Robb (Wendy) Nelson, Shawn (Stephanie) Lyons, David Thayer, Dan (Lisa) Thayer, D.J. (Janet) Thayer.

Larry was preceded in death by his mother, Luverne Corwin; father and stepmother, Eldon and Eleanor Rosander; sister, Gloria Lyons; brother; Robert “Bobby” Rosander; sister-in-law Janice (Ernie) Thayer and great nephew, Hunter Nelson.

Online condolences may be directed to the family at http://www.jacobsengreenway.com .