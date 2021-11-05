Obituary: LAVETTA MAY WEEDING

LAVETTA MAY WEEDING

March 21, 1956 – October 29, 2021

Lavetta May Weeding, age 65 of Jordan, MT passed away suddenly on Friday, October 29, 2021, at the family ranch near Jordan.

Lavetta was born March 21, 1956, in Kalispell, MT. She was the daughter of John Coad “JC” and Adeline “Mike” (Bonko) Richards, and raised most of her life by Lee Roberts. She attended grade school at Cohagen through the eighth grade and graduated from Custer County District High School in 1974. She married Doug Weeding on June 22, 1974, in Miles City, MT. Following their marriage, they worked throughout Eastern Montana until settling on the family ranch in Jordan until the time of her passing.

Lavetta had a love for a lot of things. One of the most important were her three children. She loved being their mom and was so proud of all their accomplishments. She traveled and followed them all through their rodeo careers. It was there she formed her other family. “The rodeo family”. There wasn’t a rodeo kid she didn’t cheer on and form lasting relationships with. You would see Lavetta in the crows nest or in the stands with her clipboard, tallying and keeping the scores for everyone. If you had a question about your time, she could tell you where you stood, but always made sure to tell you “it’s not official.”

She found her calling in life when she had grandchildren. She was a proud grandma. She was known as “Kalla and Grandma” to them. They were her pride and joy! Her smile when she spoke of them would lighten a room. She loved being a part of their lives and would rarely miss the opportunity to cheer them on in all their activities.

Lavetta was part of the start of the Big Dry Roping Club, where they put on numerous events. She was involved as secretary for many High School and YRA Rodeos, traveling each weekend to follow the kids. She could always be seen at the Jordan fair helping wherever she could with any horse related activity. She was the secretary for the Miles City Bucking Horse Sale for many years and looked forward to reconnecting with the contestants each year. She loved her Wild Horse Racing family.

Lavetta was instrumental in many firsts. She was part of the inception of the Jordan Ranch Rodeo, which led to the Youth and Women’s Spur of the Moment Ranch Rodeo in Terry MT. She was part of the inception of the Eastern Montana Ranch Rodeo Finals and was the secretary for many ranch rodeos throughout the summer. She followed her favorite women’s team, the Seven Blackfoot Ranch, to nearly every rodeo they competed in, including a special road trip to Winnemucca Nevada.

Lavetta never knew a stranger. She knew everyone, and if she didn’t, she would by the time she left. She was always up for a road trip and looked forward to what the next adventure would bring. Lavetta loved George Strait, and didn’t mind traveling the country to see him in concert. She would even stop along the road to have a dance in the ditch to one of her favorite songs. She loved the boys of summer. Baseball was her game; the Royals were her team; and everyone knew she’d be up for a good bet when it came to the World Series. She loved her flowers and working in her yard. She never missed a good purchase of a beautiful piece of turquoise. She loved her dogs, chocolate (blue M&M’s) delicious wine, and good horses. Lavetta also worked for Y Cross Feeds for many years. She took great pride in her job. She loved her customers and the friendships she created with them. You could call her for your vaccine and she always could remember the number of doses you had before or needed.

She was a kind and giving person, and always thought of others before herself. She never missed sending a May Day basket to her friends and family. But most of all, Lavetta was one of a kind! She made each day brighter by being in our lives.

Our greatest wish is that your favorite pen never runs dry, your stopwatch remains precise, and that you are watching over all of us in the best crows nest in the sky.

Time the last rodeo, dance the last dance to King George, kiss your grandkids, and smile!

Love is patient, Love is kind, Love never fails, and now of these three remains-

Faith, Hope, and Love,

But the greatest of these is Love.

Corinthians 12:8-13

Survivors include her husband Doug of Jordan, Clint (Kyle) Weeding of Jordan, Jennifer Weeding (Ben) of Glendive, Chantz (Jessica) Weeding of Jordan; her siblings: Karen Deyarmin of Great Falls, MT, Donna Howe (Kevin) of Great Falls, MT, Penny McPherson of Forsyth, Gary (Merrylee) Roberts and Tim (Shirley) Roberts; her grandchildren: Hatley, Mesa, Wyatt, Tilden, Jaden, James and Ella and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, a sister Kelly, brother-in-law Dean Howe and her father-in-law Cecil Weeding.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, November 4, 2021, from 1:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Jordan, MT. Funeral services will be held on Friday, November 5, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at the Fairgrounds in Jordan, MT. Interment will follow at the Butte Creek Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: http://www.stevensonandsons.com .

Should friends desire, memorials may be made to Big Dry Roping Club.