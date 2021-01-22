Obituary: Linda Murdock

Linda Murdock

Provided Photo

Linda Murdock, 71

August 16, 1949 – October 10, 2020

Hot Springs, South Dakota

Linda Sue Murdock of Hot Springs passed away on October 11, 2020 in a tragic ranching accident. She was born on August 16, 1949 to James and Margaret (Dolinar) Quivey in Pennsylvania. Her formative years were spent in Ohio where she started driving a tractor at a young age, helping her father with his dairy. One summer after high school, needing something completely different, she took a job on a quarter horse and cattle ranch in Colorado. During a Hereford tour that stopped on the ranch, she and Bruce were introduced. Over the next five years, they stayed in touch, with Linda eventually moving to Denver and taking a job with John Deere, while helping Bruce on his ranch in Longmont. They were married in Cheyenne, WY in 1973 and moved to South Dakota in 1975 to ranch together near Minnekahta Junction. She also worked in Hot Springs at the Veteran’s Hospital in various positions and felt strongly about taking care of our veterans and advocating for them. On the ranch, she found tremendous delight in caking cattle, checking water, caring for her horses and working with Bruce. After retiring from the VA, she expanded her beloved collection of dogs and cats by establishing Scotty Springs Aussies, producing several litters of puppies that have brought joy to many. She truly enjoyed being a grandmother and had recently been able to share her love of animals and ranching with her two-year old granddaughter. For those who Linda counted as friends or loved ones, her incredible generosity of spirit will be the most poignant memory.

She is proceeded in death by her parents Jim and Marge Quivey and her dear friends Jess and Ellen Trevarton. She is survived by her husband, Bruce Murdock, daughter Jennifer (Michael) Murdock Bishop, granddaughter Jackson Bishop, her son Wesley (Mia) Murdock, grandsons Lane and Wyatt, her brother Dennis Quivey, nephews Josh (Jessica) Quivey and Seth (Katie) Quivey, her Aunt Jean Nichols, and her dear friends Anthony and Kelli Rhoe, as well as Kaleb, Garrett, and Lukas Rhoe and Wesley Johnson. No services were planned in light of the pandemic. She would want everyone to stay safe at this time. If you wish, in lieu of a memorial, her family requests you donate to a local animal rescue in her honor.

