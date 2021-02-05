Obituary: LOIS J. MCINERNEY

LOIS J. MCINERNEY, 98

January 11, 1923 – January 29, 2021

Spearfish , South Dakota

Lois J McInerney, 98, A long Time Meade County Pioneer Woman, died, Friday, January 29, 2021, at her home in Spearfish.

A funeral service will be held 1:00 pm , Thursday, February 4, 2021 at the Prairie Home Church in Maurine, with visitation one hour prior.

Burial will follow at Bear Butte Cemetery in Sturgis. Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis is incharge of the arrangements.