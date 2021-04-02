Obituary: Loren Broad

Loren Broad

Provided Photo

Loren Broad, August 16, 1924 – November 4, 2020

Loveland, CO

Loren Robert Broad, Fort Collins, CO passed away Nov. 4, 2020 at the age of 96. Loren died peacefully with his family by his side.

Loren was born in LaPorte, Iowa on August 16, 1924 to his parents Fred and Alma Broad. Loren excelled in high school and attended Iowa State University in the Veterinary program. His work ethic and love of county led him to enlist in the Army. He was a MP and stationed in Germany during World War II. Upon returning to civilian life, he married C. Maureen Ground. They started a small herd of Registered Hereford cattle and proudly sold bulls. They even raised an Iowa State Fair Grand Champion Steer. Loren had a great appreciation for quality cattle but also horses. He enjoyed showing reining and cutting horses as well as judging shows throughout the US. Loren loved telling stories about showing and judging both cattle and horses at the Chicago Stock Show, Kansas City Royal, Cow Palace, National Western Stock Show, and Houston Livestock show throughout his lifetime. Loren won the Houston Livestock show Herdsman award twice. He received many awards and accolades from the horse and cattle industry.

He shared his true love of supporting and cheering on kids with his wife Maureen. They drove thousands of miles to be there for their grandchildren and great grandchildren even if it was just for a day. When they retired, they purchased a Sullivan Supply dealership – they truly loved this time. Cheering on kids showing livestock.

Ryan, his grandson made this statement about Grandpa “Nobody had to take his driver’s license away and he didn’t go to assisted living, which kept the family safe and him happy to the end. As always, he left before we could say any formal goodbye. Keep on trucking you Gypsy soul.”

He was proceeded in death by his wife Maureen and Grandson Brandon. He is survived by his son Mike Broad, daughters Patricia Altenburg and Kim Schantz, 8 Grandchildren, 14 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great Great Grand Child.

A celebration of Loren’s life will be held on April 19th at 2:30 PM at The Ranch Mac Arena, Loveland, CO. Please use south entrance. All are welcome to attend and bring your stories about him.