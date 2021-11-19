Obituary: LUETTA ANN “LU” ROSETH

LUETTA ANN "LU" ROSETH

Provided Photo

May 22, 1945 – November 17, 2021

Luetta Ann Roseth, better known as “Lu” by her family and friends, was born May 22, 1945, at the Scotland Medical Clinic in Scotland, South Dakota to Joshua Benjamin and Eleanor (Benesh) Ireland. Lu was baptized and confirmed in her Catholic faith at St. Georges Church in Scotland. She graduated from Scotland High School in 1963 then attended SDSU for one year. While in Brookings she worked for a large grocery store as their accountant for two years before transferring out to the National College of Business in Rapid City.

While in Brookings she met her husband, Jerry Roseth, and the two were united in marriage on January 30, 1968, in Denver, Colorado. After marrying they moved to the Roseth Ranch east of Philip from 1968 until 1979.

Then they moved into Philip, and Jerry and Lu purchased Philip Livestock Auction in 1974. While owning Philip Livestock she managed the office and was the head bookkeeper. They ran the sale barn for 32 years. She treated everyone from consignors, buyers, and employees with respect. In 2006 they sold Philip Livestock. She then spent her time going to her grandchildren’s events such as rodeos and volleyball, basketball, and football games. Lu also enjoyed the music and band concerts Mrs. Bowen and the Philip kids would put on.

Lu was a member of the Haakon City School Board, Hans P. Peterson Memorial Hospital Board, Sacred Heart Catholic Church, and Sacred Heart Catholic Church Evening Guild.

Survivors include her husband Jerry of Philip; two daughters Paulette (Chad) Ramsey and Carrie (Dustin) Lurz both of Philip; five grandchildren: Cylver, Copper, Dymond, and Christopher Lurz and Charlee Ramsey, all of Philip; one brother Lyle (Joanne) Ireland of Scotland; and a host of other relatives and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents Ben and Eleanor Ireland; a sister Paulette Ireland as an infant; parents-in-law Paul and Charlotte Roseth; sister-in-law Marcia West; and brother-in-law Wayne Roseth.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. with a prayer service starting at 7 p.m. Friday, November 19, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10:00 a.m. Saturday, November 20, 2021 at the Fine Arts Building in Philip with Father Gary Oreshoski as celebrant.

Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.