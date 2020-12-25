Obituary: MABLE EUNICE (INGALLS) STOMPRUD

MABLE EUNICE

(INGALLS) STOMPRUD, 92

September 4, 1928 – December 18, 2020

Strugis , South Dakota

Mable Eunice (Ingalls) Stomprud, of Sturgis, formerly of Mud Butte, died on Friday, December 18, 2020, at Monument Health Senior Care in Sturgis, SD.

Visitation will be held from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, January 3, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis.

Committal services will be held on Monday, January 4, 2021 at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Condolences may be sent to the family at http://www.kinkadefunerals.com.