Obituary: MARLIN MAIN

March 25, 1947 – December 4, 2022

Marlin Main, age 75 of Aladdin WY, went home to heaven on December 4, 2022 at his home, following a sudden cardiac event.

The funeral service will be held 10:30am Monday, December 12, 2022 at the Christian Life Center in Belle Fourche. Visitation will be held 3 to 5pm Sunday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche. Interment will take place in Pine Slope Cemetery.

Marlin’s service can be viewed live or afterwards from his obituary page, located on the funeral home’s website: http://www.LeveringtonFH.com

Marlin Main was born March 25, 1947 in Mobridge, South Dakota. He was the son of Lester and Vivian (Trager) Main. Marlin grew up on the family ranch located south of Keldron, South Dakota. He attended the White Deer Country School and graduated from the Lemmon High School in 1965. Marlin was married to Patricia Brams on December 28, 1968 in Dupree, SD. To this union two children were born: Jeff and Juliet. Following their marriage, Marlin and Pat finished their college educations. Marlin graduated with degrees in Animal Science and Business from the SD State University. After college, they moved back to the family ranch. In March of 1988, the family moved to Belle Fourche and Marlin became a life insurance agent, selling life and health insurance. In 1997 he became the owner of Main Insurance, which his son Jeff now owns and operates. Although Marlin’s heart was more captivated with horses and livestock, Marlin enjoyed his many clients and friendship that he was blessed with through his insurance company. Raising roping steers and having horses, cows and calves was Marlin true love. Spending time in the saddle, roping and competing in area roping events was something he loved. If he was doing it with family, especially grandkids, then Marlin was really having the most fun.

Marlin will be remembered for being a man of few words, who rarely said something unless it was important enough to say. He knew who he was as a man, nothing was ever for show, and he had a quiet inner strength. He was well respected for his integrity, honesty, kindness, and for being a true gentleman. He also had a creative side to him, that helped him figure out solutions to unique challenges. He loved his grandchildren as was proud of them. Marlin and Pat enjoyed over 50 years of marriage and God blessed them greatly. He will be missed greatly by his family, his friends, and his neighbors.

Marlin is survived by his wife, Pat of Aladdin WY; son, Jeff (Holly) of Belle Fourche; daughter, Juliet Main of Washington DC; 3 grandchildren, Anika, Lydia, Joshua; and brother, Max (Mary) Main of Aladdin WY. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Carlene (Jeff) Hayward of Glasgow MT, and their daughter, Sydney, and Kathy (Mike) Moorman of Riverton WY, and their children, Matt and Brett.