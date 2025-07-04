Obituary: MARTY LYLE WILLIAMS

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on LinkedIn Share on WhatsApp Share via Email Share via SMS Copy Link

MARTY LYLE WILLIAMS

Provided Photo

June 22, 1974 – June 28, 2025

Marty Lyle Williams, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, and friend, passed away on June 28th, 2025, surrounded by family and love.

Marty was born to Myron and Mary (Healy) Williams on June 22, 1974, and grew up near Wall, South Dakota. He graduated from Wall High School and went on to earn an Animal Science at South Dakota State University. While at SDSU, Marty competed in college rodeo—a passion that brought him lifelong friendships and led him to his first love, Stephanie Andersen. Marty and Stephanie were married on May 30, 1997, and were blessed with two children, Jaicee (2000) and Stran (2005). Together, they built a life rooted in love, family, and faith.

After Stephanie’s passing, Marty found joy and love again when he reconnected with Rhonda McDonnell. They were married on December 5, 2015, and together they embraced a new chapter of life. Rhonda encouraged Marty’s adventurous side, and he discovered a love for traveling and making memories with family. Their blended family brought even more joy into his life with children Madison, Laketon, and Cooper.

Marty was known for his unwavering patience, quiet strength, and kind heart. He was deeply compassionate, always willing to lend a hand or offer encouragement. His selflessness and positive outlook touched everyone who knew him. Whether he was coaching, mentoring, or simply cheering from the stands, Marty was the steady presence and biggest supporter in his children’s lives. He took pride in attending their events, never missing a moment to be involved.

He was the best dad, husband, son, and brother—always putting his family first. A natural leader and encourager, Marty left a lasting impression on countless lives.

Marty is survived by his loving wife Rhonda, his children Jaicee (Tanner) Fite, Stran (Erin Uecker) Williams, Madison McLaughlin, Laketon McLaughlin, and Cooper (Justin) Calderon, and his cherished granddaughters Ella Fite and Georgia Calderon. He is also survived by his mother Mary Williams, his brother Monty (Bobbi Jo) Williams, his sister Misty (Jeff) Mattox, and 22 nieces and nephews who all adored him.

He was preceded in death by his father Myron Williams, his first wife Stephanie Williams, his maternal and paternal grandparents, brother-in-law Travis McDonnell, and niece MaKayla Mattox.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday, July 1, at the Wall High School Gym.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 p.m. Wednesday, July 2, at the Wall High School Gym, with Pastor Harold Delbridge officiating.

Interment with Buckaroo procession, will follow at the Wall Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established.