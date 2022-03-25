Obituary: MARVIN DEWALL

– March 15, 2022

Marvin DeWall, 88 of Beulah, WY passed away on March 15, 2022 at Monument Health in Rapid City.

Memorial visitation will take place from 5-7 pm on Wednesday, March 23, 2022 at Fidler-Isburg Funeral Home in Spearfish. Memorial services will be at 10:30 am on Thursday, March 24, 2022 at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Spearfish.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance. Online condolences may be written at http://www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com