Obituary: MICHAEL DAVID FUOSS

MICHAEL DAVID FUOSS

Provided Photo

September 14, 1975 – July 5, 2023

Michael David Fuoss was born September 14, 1975, in Pierre, South Dakota, the oldest of three children born to David and Kathy (Vik) Fuoss. He grew up on the ranch near Draper and attended Draper Elementary School, until attending Jones County School in the seventh grade. Growing up Mike was baptized and confirmed in the St. Paul Church. He graduated salutatorian from Jones County High School in 1994. He then attended and played football at the South Dakota School of Mines in Rapid City for one year before attending Dakota State in Madison for two years.

After his schooling he returned to the ranch near Draper. Mike was united in marriage to LyRanda Hatlestad on September 29, 2001 in Pierre. Their honeymoon was spent at Cancun, and to this union were born three sons Ty, Dylan, and Ryan. He enjoyed attending all of the boys events, and was an avid reader, and would never pass up a card game of any type. Mike enjoyed camping with his family and friends. He spent his life ranching, and never felt like it was work if one enjoyed what they did for a living.

Michael was a very active member at the St. Paul Lutheran Church in Draper, where he served on the church board as president. He was very involved in 4-H, and coached shooting sports.

Mike was a gentle giant.

Survivors include his wife LyRanda of Draper; three sons Ty, Dylan and Ryan of Draper; his parents Dave and Kathy Fuoss of Draper; a brother Todd Fuoss and his wife Keitha of Draper; a sister Lori Nemec and her husband Tim of Midland; nieces and nephews Henry Fuoss, Rachel, Emily, James and Elizabeth Nemec, and Anthony and Whitney Hatlestad; his maternal grandmother Shirley Vik of Pierre; his mother-in-law Daria Hatlestad of Pierre; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Mike was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents Orville and Darline Fuoss; his maternal grandfather Raymond Vik; his father-in-law Steven Hatlestad; his mother-in-law Rebecca Hatlestad; a brother-in-law Michael Hatlestad; and a cousin Corina Booth.

Visitation was held one hour preceding the services at the Draper Auditorium.

Funeral services were held 11:00 a.m. CDT Tuesday, July 11, at the Draper Auditorium, with Pastor Ray Greenseth officiating.

Interment was held at the Draper Cemetery.