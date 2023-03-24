Obituary: Michael Johnson

Michael Johnson

Provided Photo

– March 21, 2023

Michael T. Johnson, age 74 of Plankinton, SD died Tuesday, March 21, 2023 at Firesteel Healthcare under hospice care. Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 28, 2023 at the Will Funeral Chapel with burial at Immanuel Lutheran Cemetery, rural Mt. Vernon, SD. Visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM Monday, March 27, 2023 at the Will Funeral Chapel.

Michael T. Johnson was born May 29, 1948 to Dean and Donna Johnson. He was a member of St. Paul Lutheran Church most of his life.

Mike served in Air Force from March 1969 to March 1973. He served in Germany and was stationed in North Dakota. While he was in Montana, he helped build a church which he was very proud of.

Mike was united in marriage with Jeannie Ferris on December 14, 1974. He farmed on the family farm near Plankinton. He served on many local community boards such as the Mount Vernon Historical Society, Mount Vernon Legion, REA, and the Immanuel Cemetery Board.

Mike had many passions that he loved. He went on elk hunting trips in Montana. He guided pleasant hunters on his land for years. He loved to go to auctions and find treasures. He went on a motorcycle trip to Alaska. Mike and Jeannie also went on numerous motorcycle trips.

He loved to read on anything history. He enjoyed raising cattle had many mules through the years and would give wagon rides in Plankinton, Mt. Vernon, and Mitchell. He also took a team to Pierre for State Capitol Christmas tree lighting. He went on many wagon trains through the years and loved to take his grandchildren along.

Grateful for having shared his life are his wife Jeannie and his three sons, Paul (wife Danay and son Zachary), Chris (wife Karen and children Aaron, Kayla and Parker) and Jeremy (wife Blanche and children Tessa, Alyssa, Jaylin, Camie and Emily). He is also survived by three siblings: Linda Grams (Bob), Stan (Marlene) and Cindy Hoffman (Terry). His favorite companions: his dog Buddy, his mules: Waylon and Willie, Minnie and Dolly, Hank and Buck, Sissy and Cocoa.

He was preceded in death by his parents and his infant daughter.

In Lieu of flowers, donations will be distributed among Michael’s favorite charities