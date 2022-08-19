Obituary: MONTE LAYNE EAYRS

MONTE LAYNE EAYRS

Provided Photo

August 22, 1953 – August 15, 2022

Monte Layne Eayrs, age 68, passed away at the Glendive Medical Center on August 15, 2022, after a courageous, hard-fought battle with cancer.

He was born to Ralph “Dutch” and Dorothy (Dolson) Eayrs in Glasgow, MT on August 22, 1953. He joined his brother, Jack, and was soon the big brother to his three sisters, Tracie, Colleen, and Kristi. Monte grew up on the Milk River where he developed his hard work ethic and love of raising cattle and seed stock. Throughout his childhood, the Eayrs showed Angus cattle all over Eastern MT. During high school, he wrestled for the Scotties, and his coach, Mr. Kato, left a lifelong impact on Monte.

In 1971 after graduating from Glasgow High School, he attended MSU Bozeman for two non-consecutive quarters and decided that the cowboy way of life was for him. In 1974 he married Nina Ewing and with this union, his daughter Kathryn was born. During these years, Monte worked on ranches from the red desert of Wyoming to the Canadian Border and always had a job at the Cornwell Ranch. He also partnered with Sherm Ewing, running cattle from Hardin to Browning.

In 1987, Monte and Stephanie Helland were wed, and they soon welcomed their three sons Logan, Mark, and Paul. They made their home north of Glasgow, ranching and raising Black Angus bulls as seed stock alongside Dorothy. In 2001, the opportunity presented itself to the family to purchase a real ranch southeast of Fallon. They moved and called Cabin Creek home.

Monte will be remembered as a family man, storyteller, an old-school real stockman, a genealogical history buff, and cowboy. He was humble, dedicated, and methodical. Monte never believed in taking shortcuts in life, always electing to do things the right way. He raised four wonderful children and was very proud of each of them. Monte was blessed with five grandkids, they were the light of his life. He will be dearly missed, but we will continue to see his presence in the cattle herd he built and the lessons he taught us. When Monte was diagnosed with cancer, rather than asking for prayers for himself, he asked everyone to pray for rain.

Monte leaves behind his loving wife of 35 years, Stephanie; daughter Kathyrn (Jay) Dahlstrom of Picabo, ID; sons Logan (Kacie) of Ismay, MT, Mark of Fallon, MT, and Paul (Kelsey) of Glendive, MT. Monte cherished his grandchildren: Emily, Eiley, Webb, Walter, and Nellie. His surviving family includes his mother Dorothy Eayrs of Glasgow, MT; brother Jack (Pearl) Lund of Kinsey, MT; sisters Tracie Vanderpan, Colleen (Tom) Johnson, and Kristi Spain of Bozeman, MT; and numerous nieces, nephews, and friends. He also leaves behind his lifelong friend Lee Cornwell and trusty horse, Chief.

Monte is preceded in death by both sets of grandparents, his father, and in-laws Ron and Joan Helland.

Services will be held on Saturday, August 20th at 2 p.m. at the Terry Community Presbyterian Church, afterwards, a reception will be held at the Terry Legion. After fall cow work has been completed a celebration of life will be held in Glasgow, and all friends and family are welcome.

In place of flowers, donations can be made to the Glendive Community Cancer Fund or Prairie County 4-H. Condolences may be made to the family at http://www.stevensonandsons.com .