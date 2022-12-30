Obituary: Nancy Stirling-Neuhauser

Nancy Stirling-Neuhauser

January 5, 1934 – December 25, 2022

Nancy Stirling-Neuhauser, 88, of Pierre, passed away on December 25, 2022. Funeral Services were held at 10:30am CST, Friday, December 30, 2022 at the Pierre First United Methodist Church with interment following at Scotty Philip Cemetery in Fort Pierre. Visitation took place the evening prior from 5:00-7:00pm CST, concluding with a prayer service at 7:00pm CST, all place at the Pierre First United Methodist Church. Nancy’s funeral service may be viewed at http://www.feigumfh.com

Nancy was born January 5, 1934 to Mark and Kitty (Sheren) Hartwell. She is survived by seven children: Kathy Heezen – Miller, SD; Julie (Rodney) Fieldsend – Sioux Falls, SD; Sandy (Randy) Sivertsen – Ree Heights, SD; Allen (Fran) Stirling – Fort Pierre, SD; Brett (Rhonda) Stirling – Hemingford, NE; Carrie (Tom) Kelly – Gardendale, TX; Kristen (Mike) Grant – Whitewood, SD; thirty grandchildren, fifty-nine great grandchildren, six great great grandchildren and her husband, Raymond Neuhauser.

Memorial Funds can be directed to the Stirling Family Memorial Ranch Rodeo – http://www.stirlingfamilyranchrodeo.com . Condolences may be conveyed to the family and Nancy’s full life story is available at http://www.feigumfh.com .