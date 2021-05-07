Obituary: NORRIS “MACK” COLE

NORRIS "MACK" COLE

NORRIS “MACK”

COLE, 84

June 4, 1936 – May 20, 2021

Billings, Montana

Norris “Mack” Cole joined his beloved wife, Judy, in heaven on April 20, 2021. He was born on the banks of the Yellowstone River on June 4, 1936. The oldest child of Norris and Margaret McKelvey Cole, Mack attended school at the Sanders elementary school, graduated from high school in Hysham, and received a degree from Montana State University Bozeman in Range Management. He then went on to earn a master’s degree from the Thunderbird School of International Management in Phoenix, Arizona.

Mack and Judy Cassidy were married February 10,1962 . They then spent two years in Brazil where they worked for the Food for Peace program. Their first child, Margret, was born in 1963 while they were living in Brazil.

Upon returning to the states, Mack began his 30 year career with the Bureau of Indian Affairs which took them to many Indian reservations throughout the western United States, but Mack always had a longing to return to Montana. He finished his career with the BIA as the Assistant Regional Director of the Billings area .During this time, they had two more children, Cathy and Cass.

After retiring from the BIA, Mack and Judy returned to the family ranch near Sanders . He then served in the Montana Legislature for two terms , where he dedicated his efforts to the improvement and development of natural resources in eastern Montana . Mack and Judy returned to the ranch full-time where he also served as the Treasure County commissioner in Hysham. They enjoyed traveling, watching their grandchildren’s sporting events and visiting family and friends. They eventually moved to Billings in 2014 where they continued to enjoy their pastimes.

Mack is survived by his sister, Priscilla Moorhouse ( John) of Billings, brother Mark Cole (Barbara) of Shelby. His children, Margret (JD) Lopez of Fairfield, CA, Cathy (Bryan) Ratzburg of Sunburst ,MT, Cass (Deb ) Cole of Billings, MT. Mack and Judy have nine grandchildren; Rachel (Padraig) Keane, Shane (Kaybree), Allyson and Casey Cole; Cole, Kamron (Camille), and Rebecca Ratzburg; Carlos and Joshua Lopez. They were also blessed with two great grandchildren, Kashton Cole and Willa Ratzburg along with many nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made to the Mack and Judy Cole scholarship fund, PO Box 228 Forsyth, MT 59327 or the charity of your choice.