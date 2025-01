January 1, 1943 – March 28, 2024

Paul Huffman, age 81, of Lemmon, SD, passed away on Thursday evening, March 28, 2024 at the Five Counties Nursing Home in Lemmon, SD.

A celebration of life for Paul was held from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm on Thursday, April 4, 2024 at the Lemmon Senior Citizen’s Center in Lemmon, SD.