Obituary: PHILIP (PHIL) RAY CARLEY

PHILIP (PHIL) RAY CARLEY

Provided Photo

October 21, 1950 – October 23, 2023

Philip (Phil) Ray Carley was born in Rapid City, SD to Merrill and Teresa (Haley) Carley on October 21, 1950. He was raised in the Grindstone Area next to the Grindstone Buttes and resided in Philip, SD. He attended country school during his grade school years. The family moved to Rapid City from 8th-12th grade for his sister, Merrilyn, to attend St. Martin’s. Phil graduated from Rapid City High School in 1968 where he met Karen O’Grady in photography class. He attended college at SDSU in Brookings.

On May 9th, 1970, Phil and Karen married and lived in Rapid Valley where Angelia and Joe were born. In 1973, they moved back to the home place by the Grindstone Buttes. They added to their family, 3 brothers, Ryan, Ira, and Jon. Then they were blessed with Andrea and a few years later Abby was born.

In 1989, he wanted to show Karen a beautiful place in Milesville, where his dreams were realized. Sharing his dream with confirmation retreats, and many people coming to share peaceful times, and the love of hunting.

Many people have come to Phil and Karen’s paradise to hunt and share stories. Phil had many opportunities to travel in different states and Canada to hunt for trophies and built his special collection through the years. The legacy of him hunting will continue to grow through his children and grandchildren.

He held leadership roles in 4-H, Knights of Columbus, served on the board of St. Mary’s, and was a member of the Stockgrowers Association. He earned the American Farmer Award in 1971.

His joy in his church and family was the most important to him. With lots of love and laughter, telling “new” jokes, sharing stories, and talking like Daffy Duck. Phil enjoyed playing his favorite game, Pay Me, and politely beating the socks off of everybody. He was a role model inspiring his children and grandchildren in hard work, humility, integrity, and honesty.

Phil’s cowboy life and ranching was ingrained in his blood having tried to retire not once but twice lasting maybe a month and deciding it wasn’t for him and bought another ranch and began rebuilding again.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Survivors include his wife Karen of Milesville; children: Angelia (David) Shields of Blunt, Joe (LaRae) Carley of Philip, Jon (Ruth) Carley of Blunt, Andrea (Allen) Aaberg of Milesville, and Abby (Mark) Jacobs of Spearfish; 15 grandchildren and 13 great-grandchildren; sister Merrilyn Schroeder of Fulshear, TX; and a host of other relatives and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brother-in-law Dave Schroeder; mother and father-in-law Frank and Mildred O’Grady.

Visitation will be held 5-7 p.m. Sunday, October 1, with a Christian Funeral Vigil beginning at 7 p.m.

A Christian Funeral Mass will be held 10:00 a.m. Monday, October 2, 2023 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Philip.

A Christian Funeral Committal will follow at the Masonic Cemetery in Philip.