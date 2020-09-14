Obituary: REX E. BUGBEE

REX E. BUGBEE, 65

November 8, 1954 – August 25, 2020

Medicine Lodge, Kansas

Rex E. Bugbee, age 65, of Medicine Lodge, KS died Tuesday, August 25, 2020 in the University Trauma Center, Lubbock, Texas, following a rodeo accident in Guymon, OK. A western celebration was held on September 3, 2020 at the Rodeo Arena and Highland Cemetery in Medicine Lodge, KS.

Rex was born November 8, 1954, and raised in Emporia, KS. He graduated from Emporia High School in 1973 and attended Flint Hills Technical College.

He worked for Emporia Livestock, JC Rodeo, Wheelock Ranch, Chain Ranch and Frontier Rodeo.

Rex enjoyed playing cards, creating leather products, hunting coyotes, snow skiing and spending time with family and friends. He was a PRCA, WRCA, Medicine Lodge Ranch Rodeo, and Peace Treaty and Emporia’s Sardis Congregational Church member.

Rex is survived by his wife Teri of their home; son Josh (wife Kimberlie, grandchildren Ila and Tripp), Manhattan, KS and son Jay (fiancé Ashley Watt), Goddard, KS; sisters Linda Cline Burton (husband Pat), Windsor, CO, and Karen Armbrust (husband John), Manhattan, KS; brother-in-law Don Neighbors (wife Raelene), Orlando, OK.

Contributions to the Rex Bugbee Memorial fund can be sent to Billings Funeral Home, 1621 Downs Avenue, Woodward, OK 73801.