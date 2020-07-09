Obituary: Richard Bush | TSLN.com
Obituary: Richard Bush

Richard Bush
Provided Photo
Richard Bush

June 19, 1954 – July 10, 2020 Richard Dean Bush, 87 of Hulett died on June 10, 2020. He was born January 25, 1933 in Hulett, to Dick and Neil Bush. On June 19th, 1954 Dean and Tiny Proctor were married and moved to the Bush range land 30 miles northwest of Hulett, where he ranched the remainder of his life. He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Tiny; children, Rhonda, Tim and Jim Bob; four grandchildren, four Great-Grandchildren; and sister, Vickie Bush. A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Online condolences may be written at http://www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com

