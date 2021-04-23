Obituary: ROBERT H. QUEEN

ROBERT H. QUEEN

Provided Photo

ROBERT H.

QUEEN, 80

June 7, 1940 – April 14, 2021

Sundance, Wyoming

His horse is saddled, the cinches are tight, barn door closed, reins over the neck, and foot into the stirrup. Sitting tall in the saddle with his hat pulled down tight, rope in hand, Robert H. Queen rides over the great divide with the Lord to ride and rope forever and ever. Bob’s last ride began April 14, 2021 at the Crook County Hospital.

Bob was born in Deadwood, South Dakota on June 7, 1940 to Oliver “Olie” and Alice (Jones) Queen. Bob grew up with his brother, Sunny, and sister, Lois, on the Gunn Ranch. From a young age Bob was always a cowboy at heart. He continuously had a rope in his hand, even sometimes a rope made of twine to rope his mother’s chickens by their legs. In 1948 Bob’s parents purchased the Cameron Ranch near Farrell, Wyoming where Bob attended grade school. He was homeschooled during his high school years. Following his father’s death in 1963, Bob and Sunny took over the ranch.

In 1965 Bob married Roberta Hook and to this union a son, Kevin, was born.

In 1966 Bob and Sunny began building a dairy barn which later developed into a thriving dairy business producing dairy for the Cheese Factory located in Sturgis, South Dakota.

Bob had a lifelong passion of breaking and training horses and worked hard to perfect his ability to rope. His love for horses and roping lead to several winning, including belt buckles and a saddle. He served as the Director of the NRCA for eight (8) years.

In 1979 Bob married Carol Hespe and became the father to her daughters, Lori and Tia. Bob was widowed following Carol’s passing in 1986.

In 1989 Bob married Bonnie and became the father of Paul, Wayne, Julie, and later BobbiJo.

Bob leaves behind his wife Bonnie and children Kevin Queen, Lori (Leon) Hutchinson, Tia (Adam) Carr, Paul Pollat (Lisa), Wayne (Christina) Pollat, Julie Hughes, and BobbiJo Queen (Matt); grandchildren; Laurel Carr, Jolene Pollat, Madison and Paysen Pollat, and Shatehya, Rylan, and Hadlie Hughes. He also leaves behind a sister, Lois Perino (Richard), and extended family (best friends) – Ray Marchant and family – Gerald McInerney and family.

He was preceded in death by his grandparents, parents, Olie and Alice, his brother Duane “Sunny”, and wife, Carol.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00PM, Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at Crook County Central Office Gymnasium. There will be a viewing prior to services starting at 11:30 a.m. Burial will be at the Mount Moriah Cemetery. We will gather back at the old Elementary Building for cookies and coffee after the gravesite services. Memorials have been established for the benefit of the NRCA and WJRA.

Arrangements are under the care of Fidler-Roberts & Isburg Funeral Chapel of Sundance, WY.

Online condolences may be written at http://www.fidler-isburgfuneralchapels.com