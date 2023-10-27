Obituary: ROBERT HAROLD HADLEY JR.

ROBERT HAROLD HADLEY JR.

Provided Photo

June 24, 1930 – October 22, 2023

Robert Harold Hadley, Jr. was born June 24, 1930, to Robert Harold and Matilda (Klietsch) Hadley in Berkeley, CA. He grew up and graduated from high school in San Diego, CA. He graduated from the University of California at Davis in 1951 where he was a 3-year starter for the basketball team.

On August 28, 1949, he married his high school sweetheart, Mary Aseltine; they enjoyed 60 wonderful years of marriage. They were blessed with 7 children, 14 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Their life was spent employed on operating 9 ranches in 4 states. They acquired the SY Ranch in Sundance, Wyoming in 1989 where they lived the rest of their lives. They raised Hereford Cattle and Quarter Horses. They showed both at the Denver Stock Show and won every class they entered.

Mary died in 2009. Robert married Devota Cline on December 23, 2018, in Sundance, WY.

Remembrances can be made to Sundance United Methodist Church.