Obituary: ROBERT J. “BOB” ANDERSON

ROBERT J. "BOB" ANDERSON

Provided Photo

December 31, 1942 – December 3, 2024

Bob Anderson passed away peacefully on November 3, 2024. He was born on December 31, 1942 in Deadwood, South Dakota. Bob was the only child of John and Evelyn (Wetz) Anderson and he grew up on the Belle Fourche River in rural Meade County. He went to grade school at the Wetz School and then graduated from Sturgis High School.

Bob married Doris Kibbee and to this union four children were born; Jim Bob, Rick, Gail and Dale. In 2005, Bob married life-long friend MaryLin Duprel and together they made their home east of Sturgis. For nearly twenty years they would work together representing cattle producers from all the surrounding states. He would be the first to admit his wife is who makes it all happen, and he couldn’t do it without her. He always said, “I am successful because I surround myself with good people.” Bob’s eye for quality cattle was greatly respected by both buyers and sellers alike. His life-long passion in the cattle industry allowed him to work for the Sturgis, Saint Onge, Philip, and Belle Fourche Livestock Exchanges. Each of these facilities allowed Bob to build long lasting and trusting relationships which he cherished. You always knew where to find Bob and MaryLin on sale day. He was well respected in the livestock industry and was recognized as the 2017 Agri-Business Person of the Year at the Black Hills Stock Show. In 2013, he was recognized with the Legacy Award from the Black Hills Angus Association, and in 1995 as the Honorary Angus Supporter and Promoter. He was a life-long member of the Black Hills Angus Association, Black Hills Stock Show Foundation, and the North American Hunting Club.

Bob was a very accomplished hunter and outdoorsman, and he passed this passion along to his sons and grandsons. Whether it was elk, deer or bears in Canada, these trips were full of memories only a father’s love could provide and will be forever cherished by his sons and grandsons. The added benefits of these outings were many trophies and way too many fish to mention. He knew the personal benefits of connecting with the outdoors and instilled this connection in his children.

Friendships were very important to Bob, and he enjoyed his Sunday morning breakfast trips with friends to Whitewood, visiting the Black Hills Stock Show, and early on, a trip to Deadwood for a little gambling and fun.

Bob is survived by his loving wife MaryLin of rural Sturgis, his children Jim Bob of Cave Creek, Arizona, Rick (Lana) of Sturgis, Gail of Lincoln City, Oregon, and Dale (Stephanie) of Great Falls, Montana. His grandchildren Chad and Jason Anderson, Jessica Anderson, Joe and Alicia Johnson, and Casey and Lindsey Anderson and four great grandchildren. Stepson Allen (Lorna) Duprel, step grandchildren Tara Christiaens, Nicole Huber, Andrew Duprel, Alex Duprel, Dusty Duprel and Jennifer Thompson, Ryan Duprel, David Duprel, and Daniel Duprel.

He was preceded in death by John Anderson and his loving mother Evelyn Anderson. Son-in-law Jerry Johnson. Stepsons Alfred, Alton, and Albert Duprel. Step grandson Cody Duprel.

In-Lieu of flowers, please make donations to the Black Hills Stock Show Foundation.

The Anderson Family would like to extend a heartfelt thank you to the entire staff at the Sturgis Monument Health Hospice facility for compassion and exceptional care during this difficult time.