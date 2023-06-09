Obituary: ROBERT J. “JIM” WILSON

ROBERT J. "JIM" WILSON

May 15, 1945 – May 26, 2023

Robert J. “Jim” Wilson, age 78, of Alzada, MT, passed away on May 26, 2023, at Monument Health Rapid City Hospital, in Rapid City, SD.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 7, 2023 at Stevenson & Son’s Funeral Home in Broadus, MT. A funeral service will be held on Thursday, June 8, 2023, at 2:00 p.m. at the Belle Fourche Roundup Grounds in Belle Fourche, SD. A private family interment will be held at a later date at the Ridge Cemetery in Ridge, MT. To view the full obituary visit: http://www.stevensonandsons.com .