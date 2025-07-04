Obituary: RYAN LEE BROOKS

RYAN LEE BROOKS

Provided Photo

June 1, 1959 – June 20, 2025

Ryan L. Brooks, 66, of Bowman, ND, passed away on Friday, June 20, 2025 at the Southwest Healthcare Hospital in Bowman.

Funeral Services for Ryan will be held on Wednesday, June 25, 2025 at 10:00 a.m. at the Bowman Lutheran Church. Pastor Galen Strand will officiate the Services. There will be a Family and Friends Service on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at 7:00 p.m. at the Bowman Lutheran Church. Visitation for Ryan will begin at 9:00 a.m. on Tuesday, June 24, 2025 at the Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel in Bowman.

Ryan Lee Brooks was born on June 1, 1959 in Bowman, ND to Noel (Moore) and Wayne Brooks. He was the fourth of five children raised on the family farm north of Bowman. Growing up, Ryan attended Cottage School through 8th grade, where he often found himself in mischief with the neighbor kids. Transitioning to Bowman High School, Ryan thrived in a class of 77 students, despite coming from a small one-room schoolhouse. He was known for his social nature and made many friends, participating in football before graduating in 1977.

After high school, Ryan briefly attended Dickinson State University, where he was actively involved in theater and performed in several plays. However, his true passion for farming called him back to the family farm that his great-great-grandfather had homesteaded in Sheets Township in 1904. Proud to be the fifth generation to work the land, Ryan found fulfillment in his agricultural roots.

It was at the 8 Ball where Ryan first crossed paths with Becky Ellison, but due to his bib overalls, ability to eat a whole pizza and drink a full pitcher of beer, the sparks didn’t quite fly. However, a chance encounter at the Red Dog led to Becky falling for Ryan’s charm and wit. After a couple of years of dating, Ryan and Becky tied the knot on October 22, 1983 at the Bowman Lutheran Church. They had to cut their honeymoon short to finalize the purchase of the Chriss Roen place where they would make their home.

Tragically, Ryan’s father passed away at the young age of 51, leaving Ryan and his brother Steve to step into his shoes on the farm.

Ryan and Becky were blessed with four children: Sasha, Alicia, Carter, and Mariah. Despite his busy schedule on the farm, Ryan excelled as a father, seldom missing a bedtime story. He was the designated parent for school pickups and drop-offs at Amidon School, running late more often than not (special thanks to Pat Lorge for never pulling him over). The Brooks household became a favorite among the kids’ friends, thanks to Ryan’s captivating storytelling and easygoing nature. As the children grew, Ryan enjoyed attending all of their extracurricular activities. He was very proud of his kids no matter what shenanigans they found themselves in.

In the fall of 1999, Ryan received a devastating diagnosis of a rare form of cancer. Despite the grim outlook, he endured numerous rounds of chemotherapy and radiation while undergoing treatment in Minnesota. Against all odds, he survived a surgery that was deemed impossible.

Unfortunately, his cancer returned in 2005, but once again, Ryan defied expectations. His unwavering love for his family fueled his determination to persevere. He was able to witness all four of his children get married, and he embraced their spouses as if they were his own.

From those marriages, Ryan welcomed eight grandchildren into his life, who quickly became the light of his world. It was a common sight to see him surrounded by several grandchildren, all vying for a spot on his lap. His love for reading, storytelling, cuddling, and even enduring hours of Cocomelon made him an instant favorite among the little ones. Everyone enjoyed his cooking, especially his signature goulash.

Ryan was deeply committed to his community, serving on multiple boards such as FSA, Slope County Ag Improvement, State Board of Agriculture, Bowman Grain, Northern Crops Institute Council, North Dakota Ag Coalition, USA Dry Pea and Lentil Association, and Northern Pulse Growers Association. During his time on these boards, he was very dedicated to research. He was quite a force on the research side making sure the North Dakota producers were well taken care of. In addition to his board commitments, Ryan was also a member of the Amidon Fire Department and Bowman Lutheran Church. In recognition of their outstanding contributions, Ryan and Steve were honored with the Farmer/Rancher of the Year award in 2020.

Ryan was the heart and soul of any gathering, always bringing laughter and joy with his quick wit and infectious sense of humor. His knack for remembering jokes was truly remarkable, and once he had the mic in his hand, whether it was karaoke or entertaining a crowd, there was no getting it away from him. He was a loyal friend to many, taking pride in his roots and the community where he not only grew up, but also raised his own family. Ryan loved nothing more than a good game of cards or board games, particularly enjoying spirited rounds of cribbage with his close friends from Slope County.

Ryan and Becky enjoyed travelling and visited places such as Germany, Hawaii, Mexico, Florida, and a Caribbean cruise. They were looking forward to an Alaskan cruise in July. The couple treasured their winters in Arizona, where they developed lasting friendships with fellow snowbirds.

Ryan will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His absence leaves a void in our hearts that can never be filled. His valiant struggles against cancer left him physically weakened. We are thankful that he is now at peace and no longer enduring pain. Despite the pain of losing him, we are grateful for the precious moments we shared with him. We will hold onto those memories dearly and ensure that his legacy lives on. Ryan was a shining example of a loving husband, father, and grandfather, and his presence will be greatly missed.

Ryan is lovingly remembered by his devoted wife of 42 years, Becky. He is also survived by his children Sasha (Lucas) Dusek, Alicia (Nathan) Hess, Carter (Tianna) Brooks, and Mariah (Mark) Kruger. His cherished grandchildren include Cohen, Callen, and Sloane Dusek, Britton and Fallon Hess, and Jenna, Sedona, and Olive Brooks. In addition, Ryan is survived by his mother, Noel Nordberg, and siblings Jan Stebbins, Steve (April) Brooks, Jill (Wayne) Mrnak, and Larry

(Kelly) Brooks, as well as a large extended family of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. Ryan cherished his nieces and nephews with all his heart.

Ryan was preceded in death by his father, Wayne Brooks, stepfather, Gene Nordberg, father-in-law, Mitchel Ellison, mother-in-law, LeNae Ellison, brother-in-law, Jim Stebbins, sister-in-law, Susie Ellison, and nephew, Tyler Krisle.

SERVICES

Visitation Tuesday, June 24, 2025 9:00 AM Krebsbach and Kulseth Funeral Home Chapel Bowman, ND 58623

Family and Friends Service

Tuesday, June 24, 2025 7:00 PM Bowman Lutheran Church Bowman, ND 58623

Funeral Service Wednesday, June 25, 2025 10:00 AM Bowman Lutheran Church Bowman, ND 58623