Obituary: SHERMAN “SHERM” LON FLUSS

SHERMAN "SHERM" LON FLUSS

Provided Photo

July 17, 1943 – September 16, 2021

Sherman “Sherm” Lon Fluss, age 78, of Terry, MT passed away peacefully with family by his side, on September 16, 2021 at the Fluss -G Ranch south of Terry.

Sherm was born on July 17, 1943 in Terry, MT, the only son of Jay and Mabel Lucille “Minkey” (Barber) Fluss. He grew up on the Fluss Ranch along with his sisters, Lucille and Georga. Sherm attended school in Terry, where he graduated in 1961.

Through his high school years, he was involved in many sports, and naturally excelled at all of them. Basketball and football were his favorites, but he also took part in track and baseball. One of his favorite basketball memories he often talked about was “watching cheerleader Sharon cheer for him on the sidelines.”

After graduating high school, Sherm, along with several other Terry friends, chose to join the U.S. Army. He was stationed in Germany. In December of 1964 Sherm was sent home to help his father on the ranch due to the harsh winter the operation was enduring. In 1965 he was honorably discharged.

On September 4, 1965, Sherm married his lifelong partner, Sharon B. Dirks. He always said, “Everyone was trying to chase her, but I was gonna get her.” They then made their home on the Fluss -G Ranch south of Terry, where Sherm was born and raised.

In November of 1966 Sherm and Sharon welcomed their first child, Shawn Andray into the world. Shan Jay was soon to follow in September of 1969, and in April of 1972 their third child, and only daughter Sharilyn Maria completed their family. Sherm was very proud of his kids and enjoyed supporting them in all of their endeavors.

Sherm loved traveling. Having children that were interested in many events worked in his favor, as him and Sharon were able to travel to many places to take part in their activities. Shawn took part in 4-H and built numerous woodworking projects that he shared with his dad and mom. They enjoyed following Shan in his high school sports, basketball, and football. His high school career led him around the state to many play off and state championship games. Sherm and Sharon were always there, driving numerous miles to support. In college, Sharilyn played basketball for the MSU Bobcats. Her senior year, Sherm and Sharon drove with friends, flew, and traveled by train to many states including CO, NM, AZ, UT, NC, WI, ID, WA. These times also introduced them to new friends, some friendships which have lasted until present day. Sherm also enjoyed watching his grandchildren grow and was thankful for the years he had with them.

Sherm found much joy in rodeo, both participating and spectating. He did a lot of team roping in Terry and also traveled to surrounding towns to rope. Throughout this time, Sherm won two saddles, buckles, and other tack. In his later years, he enjoyed watching his daughter, son-in law, and granddaughters open rodeo, ranch rodeo, and high school rodeo. If there was a Calcutta happening, he would be there to participate, and usually made a gamble good enough to profit. Treating his money-making team to dinner and beers was his favorite way to celebrate.

Sherm always looked forward to attending the video sales where him and Sharon would sell the ranch’s calves. They traveled to Denver, CO; Winnemucca, NV; Carney, NE; and Sheridan, WY numerous times throughout the years. Sherm had the ability to recall just about anyone he would encounter. Because of

this, numerous friendships were built and strengthened in the years of attending the Superior Livestock sales.

Living life on the ranch and out in the country was something Sherm was known for and was very proud of it. After his father Jay passed away, he took it into his own hands to continue the family legacy and maintain the ranch to the standard of those in his past. With this came even more long-time friendships with hired hands, weekend help, and hunters. Sherm also built a meat shop out on the ranch where he processed beef and pork and enjoyed making various types of sausage. The traditional western cowboy way of life is what Sherm held closest to him, and if he would have been born 100 years earlier, he would’ve been perfectly content.

Sherm is survived by his loving wife of 56 years, Sharon; their three children: Shawn Fluss of Terry, MT; Shan Fluss of the Fluss Ranch, and Sharilyn (Tim) Kortum of Terry, MT; his sister Lucille (Andy) Anderson of Coeur d’Alene, ID; brother in-law, Ron Johnson, of Terry, MT; six grandchildren: Bailey and Loni Kortum, Kasidee Smith; Alexis, Andraya, and Daylon Fluss; sisters in-law, Pam (Rocky) Ban of Laurel, MT, Dianne (Wade) Freiboth, of Billings, MT; Nephews and nieces: Shane (Amber) Anderson, Rachel and Aaden of Green Acres, WA; Sydnee (Keith) Wright, Andrew of Coeur d’Alene, ID; Jay (Louisa) Johnson of Phoenix, AZ; Melissa (Barry) Ehlert, Madeline and Ben of Meade, WA; Brigette (Shane) Burbank, Ryker and Wyatt of Huntley, MT; Toby (Staci) Ban, Carter, Carsen and Caden of Ramsey, MN; Jana (Rocky) Barz, Brendan, of Billings, MT; Candy Freiboth, Max and Simon of Bend, OR.

Sherm is preceded in death by his grandparents Lon and Irva (Booth) Fluss, Sherman and Agnes (Ross) Barber; his parents, Jay and Mabel Lucille “Minkey” (Barber) Fluss; mother and father in-law, Les and Clara (Schwartz) Dirks; sister Georga (Fluss) Johnson; and nephew, Jason Freiboth.

Visitation will be held on Friday, October 1, 2021 from 1:00-6:00 p.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Terry. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, October 2, 2021 at 2:00 p.m. at the Prairie County Cemetery in Terry.

If anyone so chooses, donations and memorials can be made to the charity or organization of their choice in memory of Sherm Fluss.