Obituary: SPENCER T. ALLEN

SPENCER T. ALLEN

Provided Photo

January 11, 1960 – July 5, 2025

Spencer Allan, 65, of Coppell, Texas, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 5th, leaving behind a legacy of kindness, compassion and precious memories that will continue to live on in the hearts of all who knew and loved him.

Spencer was preceded in death by his father, Roger Allan of Spearfish, SD. He leaves behind his devoted wife, Jill Allan of Coppell, TX; his cherished mother, Nance Allan; his loving sister, Catherine Hatcher; and his niece, Julie Goodson, along with her husband, Matt-all of Spearfish, SD. He is also survived by his nephew, Colton Hatcher of McKinney, TX.

Spencer retired in April 2024 after dedicating over 18 years to Infineon Technologies, where he thrived in sales and built enduring professional and personal relationships. Retirement did not mark an end, but an exciting new chapter of his life-one filled with love, lots of laughter, and purpose. He embraced time with his “bride”, as he affectionately called her, his beloved family, and lifelong friends. Spencer continued his passion for traveling and was always curious and enthusiastic about the next opportunity to discover new places and cultures. Giving back was second nature to him. One of his most cherished commitments was delivering meals to the elderly-not only as an act of service, but a chance to connect. He took time to sit, listen and laugh. His warmth and attentiveness turned routine visits into friendships, a gift he gave freely.

Anyone who knew Spencer knew he had a legendary way of kicking off a celebration with his trademark party-starter cry: “COCKTAILS!” He was the spark at any gathering; the kind of presence that made you feel like the party had truly begun. With that single word, he lit up rooms and lifted spirits. His endless and unwavering generosity, resilient strength, and magnetic personality left an undeniable mark on everyone lucky enough to know him.

We will celebrate Spencer on Thursday, August 7th, 3pm-7pm CST at Reflections Venue and Gardens, 1901 E. Spring Creek Parkway, Plano, Texas 75074. Stories will be shared, hearts will be full-and glasses raised-to honor the man who brought so much joy, loyalty, laughter and love into the world.