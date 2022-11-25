Obituary: THOMAS FREDERICK THOMPSON

THOMAS FREDERICK THOMPSON

October 6, 1935 – November 16, 2022

Thomas Frederick Thompson, 87, of Whitewood, South Dakota died November 16, 2022 at the Edgewood Healthcare in Spearfish.

Tommy was born October 6, 1935 in Deadwood, South Dakota to Thomas “T.W.” and R. Edith (Connolly) Thompson. The family lived on the family ranch near Whitewood until 1941 when they moved to Belle Fourche where he attended school, graduating from Belle Fourche High School in 1954.

Tommy married Charlotte J. Rada in February 1955. They moved to a ranch north of Miles City, MT until August when they moved to Omaha, NE where he attended business college and worked for Armour Packing Co. In 1957 they moved to Isabel, SD where they ranched and Tommy started order buying livestock. In 1960 they moved to a ranch south of Belle Fourche and continued order buying.

While living in Belle Fourche Tommy was a charter member of the Knights of Columbus. Chairman of the Butte County young Democrats and twice elected to the Belle Fourche School Board where he served as president for two years. In 1974 they moved to the home ranch near Whitewood where he has continued to live and engage in the livestock industry. After moving to Whitewood, he was a charter member of the Friends of the Whitewood Cemetery where he served as treasurer. He was also a charter member of the South Dakota Livestock Dealers Association where he served as secretary/treasurer. He was also a member of the South Dakota Stock Growers and Whitewood Chamber of Commerce. Tommy served as Democrat State Central Committee man for several years. In the fall of 2006, he was elected to the Lawrence County Commission. The first Democrat elected to that position in over 100 years. He served on the Butte- Lawrence County Fair Board, the Lawrence County Extension Board, the Western South Dakota Juvenile Service Center and the Lawrence County AG committee. He was also a lifetime member of the Black Hills Pioneers.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Charlotte Thompson.

He is survived by his children, Ted (Kathy) Thompson of Whitewood, SD; Rhonda (Bob) Baltezore of Newell, SD; Jana Thompson of Belle Fourche, SD and Colin (Renee) Thompson of Whitewood, SD; brother, James (Nancy) Thompson of Omaha, NE; 9 grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews.

A Rosary/Vigil will be held Monday, November 21 at 7:00 pm at St. Paul Catholic Church in Belle Fourche. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Tuesday, November 22 at 10:00 am at the church. Interment will follow at the Whitewood Cemetery in Whitewood, SD.

The funeral will be published for viewing at klinefuneralchapel.com live streaming site following the funeral.

In lieu of flowers the family suggests memorials to the Whitewood Cemetery.

