Obituary: TIM COWAN

TIM COWAN

Provided Photo

December 13, 1954 – May 6, 2024

Tim Cowan, 69, of Highmore, passed away on Monday, May 6, 2024.

Celebration of Tim’s life will be 3:00 p.m., Saturday, May 11, 2024, at the Hyde County Memorial Auditorium in Highmore.

Tim Cowan was born December 13, 1954, at St. Mary’s Hospital in Pierre, South Dakota to Art and Mary (Gregg) Cowan.

Tim attended school in Highmore and then worked on the family ranch. He rode a few racehorses in his day for his brother, Pat. When they were running horses on the track, Tim was the exercise boy. In recent years, he worked for his nephews, Mark and Paul Fulton, at the Fulton Ranch in Miller.

Uncle Tim, as he was affectionately known by many, was quick-witted. He loved telling stories, possibly more than once sometimes. He loved little kids and they loved him. He spent his life around everything he cared for, family and friends, horses and cattle, and living on the land from his parents.

He also liked to hunt with family and friends of whom he had many. It didn’t take much to make Uncle Tim happy, a good cup of coffee, maybe a cookie or two, a good horse to ride, and friends with whom he could swap a story. Tim enjoyed history, old spurs, old bits, and pictures, which was evident around his home.

If friends were money, Tim left this life a millionaire.

Tim is survived by two brothers: Willie (Loretta) and Mike (Cheryl); two sisters: Annie Fulton and Lex (John) Werdel; and many more relatives and friends who were a big part of his life.

He was preceded in death by his parents: Art and Mary Cowan; brother, Pat Cowan; sister-in-law; Elayne Cowan; brother-in-law, Tex Fulton; nephews: Doug Cowan, and Brian Fulton; nieces: Kim Churchill and Cam Cowan; and great nephew, Dylan Fulton.

Luze Funeral Home of Highmore has been entrusted with Tim’s arrangements. Visit http://www.familyfuneralhome.net .