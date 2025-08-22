Obituary: TROY BRENT THOMAS

TROY BRENT THOMAS

Provided Photo

December 13, 1962 – August 19, 2025

Troy Brent Thomas was born December 13th, 1962 in Brookings, SD to Harry and Kay (Ludwig) Thomas. He was baptized and a member of the Presbyterian Church. Troy spent his life working on the Thomas Ranch in Sully County. From an early age he loved being outdoors, hunting, trapping being around livestock and working alongside his dad, Harry. Troy’s passion for showing cattle started at a young age and he became totally ate up with it, traveling to countless shows with the guidance of Nolan Flesner. They loved finding the best steer or heifer out there and once he won with that one, on to the next one – hanging too many banners to count. Winning the American Royal in Kansas City 3 years in a row and winning the Market Heifers, Steers, and Breeding Heifers all the in the same year at Ak-Sar-Ben were among favorite memories. Harry, Kay, Troy, and Tracy traveled to many cattle shows across the country and Canada and were fortunate to have many mentors along the way that sparked Troy’s passion and formed lifelong bonds across the cattle industry continuing the foundation and building what is now the Thomas Ranch.

After graduating from Sully Buttes High School in 1981, Troy attended South Dakota State University. There he had opportunities to go to vet school but chose to follow his cattle passions and return home to the ranch, to follow in the footsteps of his father.

In 1985, he married VeaBea Bourk, who also dedicated her life to the ranch; they just celebrated 40 years of marriage on August 10, 2025. Together they raised two daughters Taylor and Cally. Taylor (1987) had a special gift when it came to showing cattle and riding horses. Cally (1990) quickly made her mark in the cattle and horse industry. Later in life, he embraced his most treasured role as Papa Troy with Tee and Tyler (his little tornado). His grandbabies were truly the light of his world.

In 1990, the family moved to Cimarron, Kansas, where Troy led the Dewey Charolais program—one of the most treasured chapters of his life. The bond formed with Tim and Pat Dewey and their family became lifelong and deeply cherished. In 1994, Troy, VeaBea, and their daughters returned to the home ranch in South Dakota, where Troy continued building and shaping the Thomas Ranch legacy. Throughout the years, Troy could be found at the place doing whatever job needed done from working cattle, to haying, to torching bulls, or sale management. Hosting Pheasant Hunters in the fall at the Thomas Ranch was always a favorite of Troy’s and he loved to host friends and customers.

Troy was honored throughout his life for his contributions to the cattle industry. He was named Charolais Herdsman of the Year and was invited to judge some of the most prestigious cattle shows across North America, including events in Houston, Red Bluff, San Antonio, multiple Junior Nationals, Mexico, and the Supreme at Canadian Agribition—memories he held dear. Troy also dedicated countless hours to local and national boards including the American International Charolais Association, SD Angus Association, Black Hills Stock Show, SD Beef Breeds, and Farm Services of America.

Beyond his achievements, Troy’s true impact was found in the lives he touched. A mentor to many, he poured time, knowledge, and heart into helping the next generation—whether they were Thomas Ranch herdsmen, juniors spending time on the ranch, or young producers just getting started. His encouragement, guidance, and belief in others shaped countless lives and careers in the cattle world and beyond.

Troy leaves behind a legacy built not just in cattle but in character, kindness, and community. He will be missed beyond words and remembered with love, respect, and deep gratitude by all who knew him. He is survived by his wife, VeaBea and daughter Cally (Clint) Kindred and his two grandchildren Tee and Tyler, his parents Harry and Kay, and his sister Tracy (Pat), his aunts Karen Day, Deanna Sutton, Barb Kinder, Darlene (Pink) O’Melia, and Barb Thomas, his brother in law Jake Bonnichsen, his nephews Jacob (Katie) Bonnichsen , Rafe Wientjes, and nieces Holly (Michael) Ralston, Rylae (Dayton) Jensen, Remi Wientjes (Ben), and Racquel (Wyatt) Schuelke. He is proceeded in death by his daughter Taylor, his grandparents Clarence and Hazel Ludwig, and Alvin and Gebe Thomas, his sister-in-law Val Bonnichsen, his aunt Lila Ludwig, uncles Jerry Thomas, Lyle Sutton, Bob Kinder, Skip O’Melia, Newell Ludwig, Joe Day, Al Whiting, and Martin Ludwig.