Obituary: WAYNE WOODMAN MORFORD

WAYNE WOODMAN MORFORD

June 4, 1932 – January 24, 2025

Wayne Woodman Morford, age 92, of Miles City passed away on Friday, January 24, 2025 at the VA Nursing Home in Miles City.

Wayne was preceded in death by his parents, Woody and Fern along with his sisters, Vivian (Marvin) and Delores (Ralph). His daughter-in-law, Rita, preceded him in death along with several other relatives. He is survived by his son, John (Debbie) and daughter Katherine Ferguson Dowlin (Robin). He is also survived by grandsons Chris Morford (Marissa), Kelly Morford (Patricia), Jason Hill, and Dustin Ferguson. He leaves granddaughters Sara Holliday (Lester Meeks) and Brittany Ferguson. His great-grandchildren include Greyson, Emery, Rowan, Reeves, and Arie Morford; Drake and Hayes Morford; Lauren Swindlehurst; Mars Hill; Aaron Baillet and Colter Ferguson. He is also survived by numerous nieces and nephews.

The Morford family would like to extend our warmest regards to the entire staff at the Veterans Community Living Center in Miles City where Wayne lived at the time of his death. Their care and compassion were second to none and we will be forever grateful.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, January 30, 2025 at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home with family receiving friends from 4:00-6:00 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday, January 31, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at Stevenson & Sons Funeral Home in Miles City. Military graveside services will follow in Eastern Montana State Veteran’s Cemetery. Condolences may be sent to the family by visiting: http://www.stevensonandsons.com .