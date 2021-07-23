Obituary: WILLIAM “BILL” POPPEN

WILLIAM "BILL" POPPEN

Provided Photo

WILLIAM “BILL” POPPEN, 76

June 2, 1945 – July 14, 2021

De Smet, South Dakota

William “Bill” Poppen, age 76, of De Smet, SD, was called home on Wednesday, July 14, 2021, at his family farm.

Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Monday, July 19, 2021, at De Smet Community Church, De Smet, SD. Pastor Jim Millman will officiate. Burial will be at the De Smet Cemetery.

Visitation will be at the church on Sunday, July 18, 2021, from 4-7 p.m.

Bill was born to Arthur and Irene (Tidemann) Poppen on June 2, 1945, in Huron, SD. He graduated from De Smet High School in 1963, then graduated from Huron College and the University of South Dakota School of Law. Upon graduation, Bill became general manager and an agent of De Smet Farm Mutual Insurance Company, serving in both capacities until his retirement in 2018.

Bill married Roxana Hull on July 21, 1979. They raised their three children, Beth, Brett, and Amy, on their farm near De Smet. Bill thoroughly enjoyed agricultural life: raising and showing sheep for over sixty years, visiting with farmers and ranchers, gardening, and attending fairs and rodeos. He loved the Lord, his church, family, friends, and community.

Bill is survived by his wife, Roxana, and his three children: Beth Poppen of De Smet, SD, Brett (Megan) Poppen of Rapid City, SD, and Amy (Brad) Beardt of Rapid City, SD; one sister: Mary (Walt) Ricker; step-siblings: Glennis (Barry) Lundberg and David (Kay) Nelson; four grandchildren: Pearl and Penny Poppen and Jaxon and Reagan Beardt; four nephews: Danny, Garrick, and Ethan Nicols, and Alexis Hull; four nieces: Jenny Berg, Kari Rich, Gina Favaro, and Jamila Gilbert; six step nephews: Chris and Greg Lundberg, Craig, Doug, and Charles Johnson, and Eric Nelson; and four step nieces: Dawn Larsen, Glenda Odegaard, Teresa Jung, and Annie Erwin.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Arthur and Irene, his step-father, Charlie Nelson, his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Vernon and Millie Hull, his step-sister, Judy Johnson, his nephew, Joey Nicols, his step-great-nephew, Richie Gates, and his great-nephew, Nathan Berg.

Arrangements by Crawford-Osthus Funeral Chapel Watertown, Hayti, De Smet, Bryant

http://www.crawfordosthus.com