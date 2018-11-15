Obit: Rhett Fox

Rhett Fox

Rhett Fox, age 21 of Redig, South Dakota, died tragically on Thursday November 15th, 2018 due to injuries sustained in an automobile accident.

Rhett's life will be celebrated 10:30 am Wednesday, November 21st, 2018 at the Buffalo High School Gymnasium in Buffalo, SD. Visitation will take place 5 to 7pm Tuesday at Leverington Funeral Home of the Northern Hills in Belle Fourche.

Rhett is survived by his parents, Rob and Kelly Fox of Redig; sisters, Kelly Marsh of Tacoma WA, Abby Fox of Redig SD; maternal grandparents, Jamie and Diana Mueller of Milan IL; paternal grandparents, Mike and Roberta Fox of Belle Fourche.