Robert “Bob” A. Crow Sr.: 1930-2020

Robert (Bob) Allen Crow Sr. passed away on April 7, 2020 with family members by his side. Bob was born Oct. 30, 1930 to Hiram and Elizabeth (Janish) Crow. He grew up on a small family farm near White Butte, SD. The family moved north of Lemmon while he was in high school.

Bob joined the US Marines during the Korean War conflict in 1950. While home on leave, he married Rita Potts on Nov 14, 1952 in Lemmon, SD. During his military career, he proudly participated in the atomic bomb testing in the Yucca Flats, Upshot-Knothole test where he walked up to ground zero within an hour of detonation.

After being honorable discharge from the US Marines, Bob returned back to SD and started farming and ranching near White Butte. From this union with Rita, 8 children were born: Allan, Bob Jr, Rose Ann, John, Jackie, Juanita, Gregory and Tammy. In 1967, he moved his family to Bison, SD where he began working at the Bison Grain.

On May 25, 1977 he married Patsy Green. From this union 1 daughter was born: Jennifer. In 1979, he started working part-time in law enforcement as the Bison city police officer. In 1981, he took a full-time job as the Deputy Sheriff of Perkins County. In 1983, Bob was appointed Sheriff of Perkins County where he served this office until retirement in 1992.

After retirement, Bob worked a number of part-time jobs including taking the paper from Bison to the printing press in Mobridge, SD. While he waited for the papers to be printed, Bob looked forward to having coffee with his friends. In his 20+ years of delivering the paper, he was proud of the fact that he never missed his weekly trip to the printing press.

Throughout his entire life, he enjoyed camping, fishing and boating. He especially enjoyed taking his family to Deadwood Creek at Shadehill where many of his friends would join during the weekends. Bob was an avid wood worker which resulted in many gifts for his grandchildren as well as sales to people from all over the Midwest.

Those who knew Bob, knew he demonstrated a hard work ethic, and a “never quit” attitude which were traits he instilled in his kids as they were growing up. In a special moment during his last days, being surrounded by family, he again shared how important living a life of working hard, bearing down and never giving up will get you through most of all life’s adversities.

He had an unmatched knowledge of the history in the Midwest area. He enjoyed sharing his findings, the information and the stories with others. Most everyone knew that Bob was the “go to” source if they were looking for any history of the area.

Surviving family members include his wife Patsy and 9 children, Allan (Helen) Crow, Huron, SD; Bob Jr. (Bonnie) Crow, Bison, SD; Rose Ann (Chris) Besler of St. Onge, SD; John (Lesa) Crow, Riverton, WY; Jackie (Jeff) Van Vactor, Bison, SD; Juanita (Dale) Holgard of Pocatello, ID; Gregory (Ann) Crow, Eagan, MN; Tammy (Tracy) Buer, Bison, SD; Jennifer (Chris) Veal, Meadow, SD; 30 grandchildren; 36 great grandchildren; 1 sister-in-law Margarita Crow, San Angelo, TX and numerous nieces and nephews.

Bob was preceded in death by his parents, Hiram and Elizabeth Crow; 2 brothers in the Korean war conflict, Dale Crow and Darrel Crow; brother Jack Crow; 3 sisters Vivian Crow, Ellen Mock and Susie Kirkpatrick; Grand-son Jeremy Allan Crow, great granddaughter Rhema Rose Doerr; Father and Mother-in-law Oliver and Gwen Green.

Bob was proud to be a member of Rogers-Smith American Legion and the Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Private family service will be held Friday, April 10, 2020 at Blessed Sacrament Church in Bison, SD. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date with burial at the Black Hills National Cemetery near Sturgis, SD.

A memorial has been established to the Bison Ambulance.