Robert 'Bob' Humphrey

1935-2018

Robert "Bob" Humphrey, 83, passed away peacefully Thursday, Aug. 9, 2018, at home.

Bob was born July 30, 1935, in Faith, South Dakota, to Robert Humphrey and Alice (Halstead) Humphrey–Hebert. Bob was raised in Spearfish SD. He enjoyed working with uncle Pat Halstead and Aunt Clara Halstead-Christensen on their ranch west of Spearfish. Bob went into the service January 1956. After his honorable discharge he returned to Spearfish, where he met and married the love of his life, Norma (Springer) Humphrey on Aug. 22, 1958. They moved to Spearfish in 1968, where they started a dairy farm and ranch until retiring in 1998. After retirement Bob and Norma enjoyed traveling the country and finally settling for the winters in Quartzsite, AZ, where they enjoyed the desert life and four-wheeling.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife, Norma; his parents, Robert Humphrey, and Alice and Willis Hebert; and two sisters, Betty Hobbs and June Willert.

He is survived by his sister, Gladys Massa, Minnesota; his children, Robert Humphrey, Rozet WY, Wanda (Bill) Reichert, Sturgis, and James (Shohn) Humphrey, Spearfish; grandchildren, Jessie (Zach) Allot, Colton Reichert, Cassie (Tyler) Kegley, Denni (Timo) Steimer, Jessica Sturis, Aspen Steeves; as well as nine great-grandchildren, numerous cousins, nephews and nieces.

Services will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 17, at Kinkade Funeral Chapel in Sturgis. Bob will be laid to rest, with full military honors following services at Black Hills National Cemetery.

Memorial donations will be made to St. Jude's Children's Hospital.