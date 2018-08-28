Robert "Bob" "Mans" Terhune

1922-2018

Robert, age 95, passed away at his home in Spearfish, SD, Wednesday, August 22, 2018. Robert was born Nov. 19, 1922 to Edward "Ted" Terhune and Bertha (Clawson) Terhune at home on the ranch at Terhune, Wyoming north of Hulett, Wyoming.

Robert was the second youngest of five children, Jess, Albert (Tiny), Barbara (Keller), and Louise. At that time, his mother was running the Terhune Post Office. In 1929 his mother passed away and in 1936 his father married Elsie (Leeson) Wolf of Hulett, Wyoming. To this union she brought four children, Anselm Jr., Leland, John, and Bernard "Buz". Together they raised 8 children.

Robert married Naomi Hawley in 1946 in Belle Fourche, South Dakota and worked in the area until they moved to Alzada, Montana where he and his father started E.M. Terhune and Son Sawmill. They logged areas south of Alzada in northeast Wyoming. Ted and Robert also sheared sheep in the area for the neighbors.

Robert and Naomi had two children, Peggy (Steve) Nervig of Tucson, Arizona and Jack (Linda) Terhune who are on the Terhune Ranch north of Hulett, Wyoming.

After his father passed away in 1959, Robert and Naomi shut down the sawmill and purchased land on Deer Creek in northeast Wyoming just 3 miles from where Robert was born. There they ranched and raised their children until 2017 when they moved to Spearfish, South Dakota due to failing health.

Robert's passions in life were flying his Porterfield airplane, running a bulldozer and helping his son in the 70s and early 80s building Forest Service roads in the Moskee area between Sundance, Wyoming and Spearfish, South Dakota. He also enjoyed raising replacement Angus heifer calves for his cattle herd.

He was preceded in death by his parents, his stepmother, two brothers, two sisters, and four stepbrothers. He is survived by his wife, Naomi, of 72 years, his two children, 4 grandchildren, 11 great grandchildren, nine great-great grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

We wish to thank Comfort Keepers and Hospice of the Northern Black Hills for their outstanding care of our family including, Robert.

No services are planned and place of burial has yet to be determined.

Condolences may be mailed to 3314 Roughlock Lane, Spearfish, South Dakota 57783 or calls accepted at 605-717-2425. Friends and family may leave written condolences on Robert's online guestbook at blackhillsfuneralhome.com.