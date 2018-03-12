Robert L. Johnson: 1924-2018

Robert L. Johnson, 93, of Porcupine, SD went to be with the Lord, Thursday March 8, 2018 at Rapid City Regional Hospital

Robert "Bob" was born May 27, 1924 the youngest child of Arthur and Edna (Lange) Johnson who ranched near Rapid City.

Bob always wanted to be a cowboy and later on a cowman. He served a six year tour in the US Navy Air Corp. Bob and his wife Bette have been ranching in the Rockyford area since 1953. Clay, their son, and his family have been partners in the ranch for many years.

Bob's history with ranching starts back when he caught a heifer calf at a Calf Catching Contest at the Deadwood Rodeo when he was 14. Bob was raised on a farm-ranch ten miles northeast of Rapid City. He attended eight years at a country school four and half miles from home. He graduated from Central High School in Rapid City, and attended SD School of Mines and Technology. Then World War II came along and he joined the Navy Flight Program. After he received his Wings, he was stationed at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island, Washington where he met the love of this life, Bette Frostad. They were married Feb. 20, 1948.

After fulfilling his call of serving our country, in 1949 he was ready to pursue his lifelong goal and brought Bette back to cow country and settled on the ranch. Bob and Bette were 4-H leaders for many years. Bob had also been a Shannon County Extension Board Member, a Shannon County Commissioner and Secretary for the Oglala Sioux Livestock and Landowners Association. He was also a member of the South Dakota Beef Industry Council for seven years as well as a Director of the First National Bank of Gordon since 1998.

One of the roles he was most passionate about was serving as Director and President of the South Dakota Stockgrowers Association. He was proud of the organization always standing for the grass roots rancher.

Bob was dearly loved and will be missed but we know we will see him again in God's green pastures. He is survived by his wife Bette of 70 years, his son Clay (Nicole) Johnson of Porcupine, S.D., daughter Chris (Billy) Hutchinson of White River, S.D., daughter Kathleen (Bill) Timberman of Rapid City; grandchildren Benjamin Johnson, Porcupine, S.D., Carly Johnson, Denver, CO, Kacy (Matt) Gill, Pierre, S.D., Clay Hutchinson and Great Grandson Jace Hutchinson, White River, S.D., nieces, nephews, as well as many wonderful cousins.

Previously passed are his parents Arthur & Edna Johnson, and his sister Georgiana Steinbach.

Funeral Services will be at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 14 at the Osheim and Schmidt Funeral Home, 2700 Jackson Blvd., Rapid City. Burial, with military honors, will be at the Black Hills National Cemetery, Sturgis.

