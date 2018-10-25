Roy Hansen: 1930-2018

Roy Hansen, age 88 of Belle Fourche, died Thursday, October, 18, 2018 at the Rapid City Regional Hospital.

Roy C. Hansen was born October 16, 1930 at the family ranch located near Fruitdale, South Dakota. He was the son of Roy and Clara (Castleberry) Hansen. Roy attended the Hillside Country School near Fruitdale until 8th grade. He graduated from the Belle Fourche High School. On May 20, 1950, Roy was united in marriage to Bernadine Furois in St. Onge. To this union was born 4 sons: Jim, Don, Ken, and Steve. Following their marriage Roy entered the U.S. Marine Corps and during the Korean War he served his country honorably for 2 years. Roy and Bernadine ranched north of St. Onge for 6 years. In 1957 they purchased a ranch near Fruitdale where they raised hogs and livestock. In 1993, Roy retired due to health reasons and they moved into Belle Fourche. Roy was very active in his community. He served as Commander of the Nisland American Legion, and was a member of the Belle Fourche American Legion and V.F.W. For 13 years he served as Chairman of the Butte-Lawrence County Fair Board. For many years, Roy was a feed dealer for Vigortone Feeds, and he also volunteered for many years as a 4H leader. Roy and Bernadine were honored to receive the SD State Pork Producers of the Year, and were members of the Northern Hills Pork Producers for many years. Roy loved the ranch life. He also enjoyed camping, fishing, hunting, and he loved his 68 years of marriage to Bernadine. Roy will be greatly missed.

Roy is survived by his wife, Bernadine of Belle Fourche; sons, Jim (Deb) of Vale, Don (Jo) of Spearfish, Ken (Pam) of Fruitdale, Steve of Belle Fourche; 6 grandchildren, Clinton, Kelly, Wyatt, Matt, Nicole, Seth; 4 great grandchildren, Krew, Dax, Brandon, Lorin; and 2 sisters, Alfreda Davis of Belle Fourche, and Arlene (Roy) Ham-Burr of Rapid City.

He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter-in-law, Vicki Hansen; and sister, Loretta Freed.